Shatta Wale, in an interview, spoke about his ongoing feud with his former manager, Bullgod

The dancehall musician alleged that Bullgod intentionally released his GOG album tracklist

Shatta Wale said that Bullgod's alleged actions cost him a lucrative record deal worth $4 million

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale opened up about his feud and ongoing legal battle with his former manager, Bullgod.

Shatta Wale speaks on Bullgod feud

In a recent interview with Kessben FM during his recent trip to Kumasi, Shatta Wale once again accused artiste manager Bullgod of allegedly releasing the tracklist of his Gift of God (GOG) album, which contained collaborations with some top international artistes without his permission.

The dancehall musician said that he had secured a lucrative record deal worth $4 million with a record company when his former manager allegedly leaked the album tracklist.

He said:

"I had done some big international collaborations on the album that I wanted to release, which is GOG. Because he (Bullgod) was working with me by the time he left my camp, he felt he had something that he would use to disgrace me, so he brought that thing (the tracklist) out. At the time he brought it out, I had a deal with a record company that wanted to give me $4 million."

Shatta Wale noted that Bullgod's alleged actions cost him the lucrative deal as the record company pulled out from the agreement even though they had finalised the necessary documentation and devised a rollout plan for the album.

The SM boss said that his former manager's alleged actions angered him, so he went on social media to post some alleged remarks his former manager made about the ex-Ghanaian president and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, whom he was a staunch supporter of.

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@seanelhadji commented:

"Even the biggest artistes have album leaks before the day of release. No track was leaked. Just a few tracklists and man is gloating over it after how many years. Davido’s Timeless album leaked, and it ended up being his best-ever album! The bad craftsman will always complain of his tools."

@PYK_React said:

"Bro, don’t be deceived. Allo nkoaa."

@DenzineDenniz commented:

"This guy is the biggest liar of all time."

@BrightDelali4 said:

"Wale just go wake up and cook some allo stories give the media just for clout. Jon life b3n kraa nie 😆."

@A_RWAC commented:

"Lies. That’s not how music contracts work. They don’t just send you 4M like that, bro dey lie waaaa."

@kokondo9 said:

"Settings, I will never believe anything from this man."

Shatta Wale descends on Bullgod amid lawsuit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale blasted Bullgod over his remarks about him amid their legal tussle.

The dancehall musician claimed he would not attend any court proceedings if he were ever summoned.

Shatta Wale also demanded reimbursement for two separate $30K amounts and the return of a Hyundai Sonata.

