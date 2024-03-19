Empress Gifty has got social media buzzing after she advised side chicks to date, married men,

In an interview, she noted that dating "sugar daddies" is not wrong, however, she warned the side chicks against getting pregnant for married men

Netizens have condemned her statement, stressing that such advice should not have come from a gospel musician

Popular Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty has given unconventional advice to side chicks, entreating them to pursue married men.

During an appearance on TV3's New Day, she noted that dating a "sugar daddy" is not wrong since it is even recorded in the Bible.

Empress Gifty has categorically stated that dating married men is not wrong (Source: Healthline.com, DialyGuideNetwork: UGC)

She, however, cautioned the side chicks against getting pregnant for them.

"If you are a side chick, don't pregnant for somebody's husband but you can be with them.

Justifying her claim, she noted that side chicks have been in existence as far back as the days of the Old Testament, citing Hagar and Peninnah in the Bible as examples.

"...but I am saying don't go into somebody's marriage and get pregnant for the man since he will dump you after getting you pregnant."

She further noted that side chicks play an important role in a marriage, especially those that have challenges, stressing that the side chicks mostly come into marriages to solve peculiar problems.

Ghanaians troll Empress Gifty for advising side chicks to chase married men

The renounced musician was taken to the gutters after she gave this advice with many netizens condemning the comment.

@GhanaSocialU wrote:

"A gospel musician won’t say something stvpid as this .. remove the gospel from her name .. *a musician."

@The Boss wrote:

Eii eii eii!!!"

@The Righteous Sinful Sinner wrote:

"Absolute bonkers."

Empress Gifty and MzGee clash on live TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about Empress Gifty about a live TV clash between Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty and the host of United Showbiz, MzGee.

The clash followed a comment passed by the MzGee over the musician's career.

MzGee had asserted that Empress Gifty has turned into a social media marriage counsellor while her songs need to be promoted.

However, the statement did not sit well with Empress Gifty who defended her career, stressing that she is a big artiste.

