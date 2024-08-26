Socialite Efia Odo lauded the electrifying performance of dancehall musician Stonebwoy at the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi

Many people wondered when Efia became a Bhim Nation fan after she referred to Stonebwoy as an old man after her favourite musician, King Promise, lost the TGMA Artiste of the Year to him

Her post on X got many people talking, while others who followed his performance online talked about how thrilling it was

Socialite and actress Efia Odo caused a stir on social media when she eulogised musician Stonebwoy.

Efia Odo lauds Stonebwoy

Taking to her X account, Efia Odo applauded Stonebwoy for his exceptional performance on the second day of the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi on August 24, 2024.

Her post caused a stir on social media after she referred to the More of You hitmaker as an old man during a Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year debate.

The debate was about singer King Promise and dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who were favourites to win the prestigious award of the night.

However, Efia Odo was unhappy when Stonebwoy was adjudged the winner of the night.

Efia Odo hails Stonebwoy on X.

Reactions to Efia Odo's post

Efia Odo's post on X agitated many Bhim Nation fans who wondered why she made a U-turn. Others also posted Efia Odo's old tweets expressing her allegiance to King Promise and trashing Stonebwoy.

Videos of her jamming hard with Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, at the all-black party were posted by fans.

@Chocomilobabes said:

"Now you’ve seen the light 💡"

@kingdaviddgreat said:

"Facts 1 thousand percent"

@JustBwoy said:

"We Bhim Nation no dey need any validation from someone like you"

@tema_strika said:

"The haters are becoming fans😂"

Efia Odo jamming to Stonebwoy's performance.

Efia Odo and Stonebwoy partying hard.

Stonebwoy fumes at Grammys

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy slammed The Recording Academy's eulogy to hiplife, which was published on August 19, 2024.

The Afro-dancehall musician explained that the Grammy's list was half-dozed because it did not include him.

The controversy generated a buzz on social media as many people called out the Recording Academy.

