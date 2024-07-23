Entertainment Pundit KOKA recently criticised King Paluta for his singing vocals in his latest song, Makoma

Okyeame Kwame, in an interview, has waded into the controversial comments made against King Paluta

The rapper praised King Paluta and called him an experienced musician with an authentic voice

Veteran Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has shared his opinion on Entertainment pundit, KOKA's recent criticisms of King Paluta's vocal ability in his song, Makoma.

Okyeame Kwame hails King Paluta

In a recent interview with Adom TV, Okyeame Kwame disagreed with KOKA's stance on King Paluta's vocals.

The rapper stated that King Paluta has a good and authentic voice that sets him apart from most of his colleagues in the music industry.

He also praised King Paluta for his ability to establish an emotional connection with his fans through his music.

He said,

"I haven't heard King Paluta's voice fluctuate in a song. I studied music at the University under Agya Koo Nimo. King Paluta knows how to use his voice. His voice is authentic and unique. You can feel King Paluta's pain, hustle, upbringing, vision and energy in his music. He knows how to use his voice."

The rapper added that every musician has a unique voice, so people should not expect every artiste to have the same vocal abilities.

Okyeame Kwame also hailed King Paluta as an experienced and amazing singer who deserves the recognition he is getting now.

He added,

"We should not expect King Paluta to sing like Kuami Eugene before we acknowledge him as a great singer. If you listen to King Paluta, he has a unique and beautiful voice. He is also an experienced singer who has been doing music for a long time. He is just like Black Sherif. He is an amazing singer."

Below is the video of Okyeame Kwame speaking about King Paluta:

KOKA apologises to King Paluta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA apologised to King Paluta for the harsh words he used to describe his singing vocals.

In a video shared by Hitz FM on Instagram, KOKA expressed his remorse for tagging King Paluta's singing voice in the song Makoma as “useless” and “nonsense.”

