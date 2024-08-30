KiDi, in a trending video, was spotted having a bonding session with his son Zane Dwamena

In the video, the musician and his son jammed and showcased some fire dance moves to the Lomo Lomo song in a plush room

The video triggered reactions from social media users, who expressed their admiration for KiDi and his son in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, mesmerised fans after a video of him spending quality time with his son surfaced on social media.

KiDi and his son Zane Dwamena showcase their dance moves to the Lomo Lomo song. Photo source: @kidimusic

KiDi and his son showcase dance moves

KiDi took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself vibing with his son, Zane Dwamena at their home.

The Lynx Entertainment signee and his son jammed to the former's recently released music collaboration with Black Sherif, Lomo Lomo.

Singer KiDi sang his verse on the song and cheered Zane, who sported a blond hairstyle just like his father. The pair showcased their dance moves in front of a mirror during their special father-and-son bonding session.

The singer has had an inseparable bond with his son since he brought him to the limelight during his third birthday celebration in 2019.

The pair were recently spotted enjoying life and singing Lomo Lomo abroad after KiDi's electrifying music performance at a concert in Barcelona, Spain.

Below is the video of KiDi and his son dancing to Lomo Lomo:

KiDi and Zane excite fans

The video of KiDi and his son Zane triggered reactions from fans on social media. Many of them lavished praise on the latter for his dance moves. Others also admired the bond between the father and son. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Shining Star commented:

"Zane is the best dancer in Ghana🤣❤️."

Abena..priscy commented:

"Zane got the vibes❤️."

Ephua Sai-Aggrey commented:

"I love this Father-Son bond. It is beautiful and finally Zane has his dream golden hair."

JJ Maame commented:

"Guess Zain is happy now that he has golden hair 😂😂."

qwinamamonies commented:

"Some fathers are funny you have made me miss my baby daddy 😂😂."

