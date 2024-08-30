Kwadwo Sheldon spoke about Tyrone Iras Marhguy after the former Achimota studen gained admission into an Ivy League School

The YouTuber and content creator wore a soft locs wig and expressed his views on the viral story of the Rastafarian student's success

Sheldon, who wore a wig in the trending video, got many people laughing hard while others expressed their thoughts on the situation

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon got many people laughing hard when he wore a soft locs wig and delved into the matter of Achimota School alumni Tyrone Iras Marhguy.

Kwadwo Sheldon rocks a soft locs wig in the video as he speaks about Tyrone Marhguy's admission Into the University of Pennsylvania. Image Credit: @marhguy_tyrone and @kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

Kwadwo Sheldon rocks wig in video

In the video, Sheldon recounted Tyrone's story of how Achimota School frustrated the young man because of his dreadlocks.

The famous YouTuber hailed the young man for being admitted into an Ivy League School, the University of Pennsylvania.

He then expressed his dissatisfaction at Achimota School for taking to social media to hail Tyrone after he announced the great news.

This comes after Tyrone took to his X account to share beautiful pictures of himself on the UPenn campus in the US.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the YouTuber hailed the former Achimota Student, who received a full scholarship, stating nobody could stop him.

"Nobody Can Stop Reggae... Tyrone Iras Marhguy receives full scholarship to study at University of Pennsylvania," Kwadwo Sheldon captioned the post.

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's video

Kwadwo Sheldon wearing a soft locs wig for the YouTube video got many people laughing in the comments as they wondered where he got it from.

Others also addressed Tyrone's case, calling out Achimota School for not wanting to accept a brilliant young man because of his dreadlocks.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

sarkinswagz said:

"I love revenge success."

fashionsense_by_tricia said:

"So Sheldon go wear wig for this content. 😂👏"

chief_nyere said:

"The education system in Ghana is more concerned about hairstyle and producing criminals in power failing the country always instead of looking at brain development of students"

saint.cedy said:

"Sheldon Marley 😂😂😂😂"

ipboateng_ said:

"Thanks to Computer selection system, Achimota was for some selected Ghanaians….."

djkeshafrica said:

"Herh Kwadwo u be funfooler with ur locs oo😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ I Love ya die"

worldcelebrityblogger said:

"The leadership of Achimota senior school are very Shameful people"

_iamsenna_ said:

"Ahhh where did he get the wig from?😂😂😂😂"

Below is Kwadwo Sheldon's video on Tyrone Iras Marhguy's case:

Bawumia fails to answer Sheldon's question

YEN.com.gh also reported that YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon was at vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's meeting with the media on August 26, 2024.

At the event, he raised concerns about high data costs in the country, with Dr Bawumia instead focusing on a newly launched telco network Starlink.

Ghanaians who watched the video were unsatisfied with the vice president's response and expressed dissatisfaction at his 'dodging' of the question.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh