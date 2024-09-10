King Paluta has shared a new snippet and details for the release of the official music video for his latest hit

The singer shared that Makoma's official music video would be released on Thursday, September 12, 2024

King Paluta was expected to release the video on August 29, 2024, but later announced its postponement

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer King Paluta has shared a new update about the release of Makoma's official music video after its recent postponement.

King Paluta shares new snippet and release date for Makoma's official music video. Photo source: @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

King Paluta set to release Makoma video

The highly-anticipated official music video for King Paluta's hit single, Makoma, was previously scheduled to be released on his YouTube channel on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The singer shared a snippet of the music video but later announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he had decided to postpone the video's release.

He explained that he had come up with a new scene for the music video and felt it would be incomplete without adding that, hence the decision to halt its release.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, King Paluta took to his Instagram page to share a new snippet and announce a new date for the release of Makoma's official music video.

The Aseda hitmaker said the music video will be released on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and urged fans to subscribe to his YouTube channel and anticipate the visuals.

He captioned the Instagram post:

"Now we are ready, Official Video on Thursday‼️ Subscribe to my Youtube Channel and turn on the notification bell ! #Makoma."

Watch the snippet below:

King Paluta excites fans with Makoma tease

The new snippet of King Paluta's official music video for Makoma triggered reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement and anticipation for the visuals' release.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

optimuskofi commented:

"Best Music Video of the year already! It’s King Paluta singing 🔥🔥🔥."

dessie_daniels_ commented:

"👏👏👏👏👏… the way I promoted this song errr wey🤣🤣🤣."

thelmamonae_xo commented:

"Best song ever 🔥."

djbologh commented:

"This really be hard bro 👏🔥."

ey_kay_ commented:

"Let’s gooooo 👏🔥."

King Paluta eulogises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta praised Shatta Wale for playing an important role in his rise to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry.

The Makoma hit-maker said that he considered Shatta Wale his 'godfather' and thanked him for featuring him on his 2020 hit single, Ahodwo Las Vegas.

