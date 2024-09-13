DJ Vyrusky, in an interview, opened up about his relationship with dancehall artist Shatta Wale

Famous Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Vyrusky has opened up about his relationship with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

DJ Vyrusky addresses relationship with Shatta Wale

In a recent interview, DJ Vyrusky shared that he has a great and close relationship with Shatta Wale. The popular disc jockey stated he and the dancehall artiste are best friends.

He stated that he became a big believer in the SM Boss' musical prowess before they began working with other mainstream Ghanaian artistes on multiple music collaborations.

"We are best friends. Me and Bro Charles [Shatta Wale] are best friends. I always say that I became a big believer in Shatta Wale before I started working with him."

DJ Vyrusky, who has collaborated with Shatta Wale on hit songs like Adwenfi, Baby, and Afrodance, recounted his first encounter with the musician at the 2014 Bass Awards event at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He said that despite listening to his music during his days as Bandana, he did not know the SM Boss' identity until he met him at the event.

"I met him in 2014 at the Bass Awards at the stadium. I didn't know who he was. I knew there was an artiste called Bandana and nobody knew where he went."

DJ Vyrusky shared that the crowd reception to Shatta Wale's performance at the event impressed him and made him a big fan of the musician.

"I was just there with my friend Albert in the stadium. There was this guy coming on a cross and the whole stadium was shaking. I had goosebumps and asked who he was and Albert told me he was the artiste formerly known as Bandana. So I became a big believer in the brand before I started working with him."

The disc jockey added that he maintains a friendly relationship with Shatta Wale even though they have not collaborated on a song recently.

Watch the video below:

