Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng, in an interview, expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale and his musical exploits

The man of God said that Shatta Wale was more honest and creative than the majority of the Gospel musicians in the Ghanaian music industry

Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng's comments about Shatta Wale earned him praise from fans on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian bible scholar Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng praised Shatta Wale for being an exemplary personality compared to his colleagues in the gospel music fraternity.

Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng eulogises Shatta Wale. Photo source: @happy989fm @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng eulogises Shatta Wale

In a recent interview, Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng expressed his admiration and respect for Shatta Wale's music exploits and personality.

He stated that Shatta Wale is creative and superior to most gospel musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.

He said:

"I respect Mr Shatta Wale so much. Shatta Wale alone beats ninety-two percent of Ghanaian gospel musicians when you compare them because the man is creative."

Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng said that the dancehall artiste has a unique trait of being an honest individual, which he admired very much.

He stated that the SM Boss is more honest and Godfearing than the Ghanaian gospel musicians, who preach the word of God in their music.

He said:

"Shatta Wale loves God more than the gospel musicians. He is more honest than them. Shatta Wale is more honest and real than ninety-two percent of Ghanaian gospel musicians."

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng

Pastor Nana Kojo Boateng's comments about Shatta Wale earned praise from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

BLACK PANTHER commented:

"That man is saying the gospel truth 👌."

REVIVALIST AKWASI AKOSA commented:

"I second you man of God. I prayed for him always. He's doing the best Evangelism than the men of God."

Presh commented:

"God bless you man of God for respecting my king 👑 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

NBA YounG RicH$ commented:

"You are right. You are really who a true leader is."

SAMMY commented:

"GOD BLESS U MAN OF GOD. ITS GOD WHO HAS OPENED UR EYES. LONG LIFE."

Successful travel commented:

"Shatta Wale is a syllabus to be taught in our schools from crèche to the University 🙏🙏🙏."

Amen Nyame Ministries commented:

"Only God knows who is serving Him. Only God knows man's heart. 🙏🇬🇭🙌."

Shatta Wale eulogises Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale hailed Serwaa Amihere for her strides as an influential personality in the Ghanaian media landscape.

The dancehall artiste acknowledged Serwaa Amihere for her hard work and achievements since she burst onto the scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh