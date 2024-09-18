Joyce Blessing, in an interview, shared that she only received GH₵ 1,200 from GHAMRO as royalties payment after being in the music industry for 10 years

The gospel musician said that it was an impossible task to make GHAMRO pay huge royalties as she came to meet their current structures

Joyce Blessing's remarks about her GHAMRO royalties triggered hilarious reactions on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has opened up about the royalties she received from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) for her music projects.

Joyce Blessing speaks about her GHAMRO royalties

In a recent interview, Joyce Blessing shared that she has not received any royalties payment for a long time. According to her, she received her last royalties payment from GHAMRO in 2016.

The gospel musician shared that she was only paid GH₵1,200.00 as royalties after being in the Ghanaian music industry for 10 years.

She said:

"A lot of Ghanaians will be shocked to hear me speak. GHAMRO sent me GH₵1,200 as royalties payment in 2016 after 10 years."

The Victory hitmaker stated that she and some of her colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry have complained to GHAMRO about the small monies they earn as royalties but to no avail.

She noted that she came to meet the current structures at GHAMRO after she entered the industry, so it would be impossible for her to change them to benefit Ghanaian musicians.

She said:

"We have complained about it many times. People will say you like talking too much. I came to meet it, so I can't say that I will be able to change anything."

During the same interview, Joyce Blessing said musicians must keep a good reputation and consistently release music for the fans if they want to survive in the Ghanaian music industry.

She added that improving stage performances and other aspects of the music craft will guarantee musicians many music shows to generate income to feed themselves.

Reactions to Joyce Blessing's comments

Joyce Blessing's remarks about her GHAMRO royalties triggered hilarious reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments below:

i_am_nhyiraba commented:

"Your own gud oo aunty Joyce 😂😂."

yesiampaakwo commented:

"She's blessed to get some mpo."

ohemaa_akosua_esther commented:

"Asem oo😂😂😂."

edkevin_ commented:

"GHS120 a year, SMH."

johnboafo145 commented:

"This is very funny. Herh Ghana 😂😂."

Fancy Gadam laments small GHAMRO royalties

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Fancy Gadam expressed his disappointment with GHAMRO after it paid him GH₵374 as royalties.

The musician explained that he received more royalties from the organisation in 2023, so he was surprised to receive such a low amount in 2024.

