Ghanaian musician Fameye has impressed many fans after a video of him singing a gospel song on stage surfaced online

The singer was emotional as he performed Florence Obinim's gospel classic Osoro ne me fie

Fans thronged the comments section to share their remarks about Fameye's performance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Fameye performing a gospel song by Florence Obinim at a concert has got many fans talking on social media.

This comes after the singer's new song Very Soon, an awe-inspiring hit befitting his calibre as one of Ghana's celebrated songwriters.

Fameye sings Florence Obinims's Osoro Ne Me Fie on stage. Photo source: Facebook/Fameyemusic

Source: Facebook

Fameye has become one of Ghana's most intriguing performers thanks to his growing catalogue of fan favourites.

At the recent show, Fameye sang Osoro Ne Me Fie, Florence Obinim's debut song, which gained significant traction in her prime.

Florence is one of Ghana's gospel music luminaries. In 2007, she won the Ghana Music Award for Best Gospel Music Discovery of the Year.

She is also known for her signature collaborations with renowned Nigerian singer Princess Ifeoma.

Fameye was seen in high spirits as he performed Florence Obinim's classic. His performance thrilled scores of fans, who thronged the comments section to rate Fameye's stagecraft.

Fameye has gained significant traction for his striking lyrics, which he maintains are inspired by his life as a poor orphan.

Fans react to Fameye's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fameye's performance.

Phretty❤️_Khisha🥰35 said:

"So if an hip life and afro beat artist can’t sing gospel songs as part of his performance eerh?? Am asking those that are saying he has smoked"

arhmadherry wrote:

"Not me laughing loud in a car n everyone is looking at me💔😭😂😂😂Wtg fyn gal😪"

Sparrow Gh remarked:

"He know performance passs"

Augustine85 noted:

"Fameye is disgracing the Nzema people😂😂😂 my guy looks like he is on wee toffee"

Kwaku Junior added:

"He go finish then come talk say what he Dey do naa wey Asake too Dey do🥹😭🤣😂😂"

Fameye supports charity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye and Nana Ama McBrown had been spotted in Cape Coast for an educational charity initiative spearheaded by Kobby Kyei.

Fans hailed the musician and actress for rallying behind the drive to provide better learning facilities for basic school students.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh