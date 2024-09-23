Rapper Amerado Burner talked about finding love while sharing a video of him on a bike with a white woman

In the video, he sang his newly released song, Ankonam, while getting cosy with the white lady on the bike

Many Ghanaians thronged the comment section to advise him about getting into romantic relationships with white women

Celebrated rapper Amerado Burner got many Ghanaians talking when he shared a video of him getting cosy with a white lady.

Amerado flaunts white lover

In the video, Amerado Burner was seated on a bike while a white lady was seated behind him, while holding a pet dog.

He sang his newly released song, Ankonam, while the lady held onto him, kissed him, and got romantic in the video.

In the caption, the Kwaku Ananse hitmaker noted that love had finally found him. He added the name of his newly released song as a hashtag.

"Love finally found me…#Ankonam"

Amerado and his supposed white lover.

Reactions video of Amerado's white lover

Many Ghanaians were unhappy that Amerado ditched a black lady for a white one. Others were also concerned about his alleged romantic affair with media personality Deloris Firmpong Manso, aka Delay.

Others also could not believe it as they noted that the white lady was a video vixen and not Amerado's girlfriend, as he stated in the caption of the post.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

@QwedjoBurner said:

"Bronii fitaa aba mu. Kwabena de 3ka aba fie. Menni hwee ka mmom."

@AgentOfLaugh7 said:

"Bronii, wow, Kwabena Sarfo you do all. Hope s3 Delay no go bore."

@Henry_Emileo said:

"This is so beautiful. Nice lyrics. Mad tunes."

@vybz_gad said:

"Broni baaa will get you into trouble ooo. What delayed you from getting married to Delay??"

Amerado Burner and his supposed lover.

Amerado shares struggles growing up

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper, Amerado, recounted past challenges he and his family encountered while growing up.

In an interview, the rapper said that he could not further his education at the tertiary level because his family did not have the means.

Many of Amerado's fans thronged to the comment section to empathise with him.

