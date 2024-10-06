Eno Barony has given fans a sneak peek oh how her upbringing as the daughter of a church leader was

A video of her playing the drums and leading a ministration has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for one of Ghana's best female rappers

Ghanaian rapper Ruth Nyame Adom, also known as Eno Barony, has shared a video of how her childhood was.

The 32-year-old musician grew up in Ashaiman with her parents, Reverend Abraham Nyame Adom and mother, Mrs. Rebecca Nyame Adom.

The rapper has opened up about growing up in a conservative Christian home and how hard it was to manage her music career after completing Tema Senior High School.

In 2022, she admitted that she was not allowed to listen to secular music and that church members used to hoist her photo during church service and pray to bring her career down.

Despite her struggles, Eno Barony's upbringing had an upside. She got to hone her musical passion with access to instruments at an early age.

In a recent interview, the Heavy Load hitmaker showcased her command over a drum set. She played the drums and sang beautifully like she was leading a church ministration.

Fans expressed their admiration for the rapper who is acclaimed to be the first Ghanaian female rapper to register a million hits on YouTube.

Eno Barony impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Eno Barony's impressive show of talent.

Kwame Ghana Adomako noted:

"Wow drumming and singing awesome, she's a talent."

Emmanuel Mensah remarked:

Yes the family is taking over ..Eno U do all...ashaiman to the world 🌎

Vessel Sammy wrote:

You can clearly see that she is a church talent but there was no help from the church

Philip Kwaku Asante Krobea said:

I’m a drummer and sometimes I sing while drumming. I tell you, it’s not as easy as she made it seem. It’s really tough to sing in key and play the drums in correct timing simultaneously.Eno really did great.

Eno Barony makes it to Hip-hop GOAT list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Graphic Showbiz had compuled a list of Best Rappers of All Time with Eno Barony's name in the 10th position.

The critically acclaimed rapper expressed her pride in being named among the best rappers in a male-dominated industry with seasoned names like Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame.

