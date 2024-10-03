Rapper and business mogul D-Black recounted how he felt when he heard about the disappearance of hiplife artiste Castro

He said that performing their hit songs Seihor and Personal Person was a challenge for him, thus leading to a hiatus

In the same interview, D-Black also spoke about his nightclub project and how he earned the nickname Enjoyment Minister

Musician and entrepreneur, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known in showbiz as D-Black, has opened up about the sudden disappearance of hiplife artist Castro on July 6, 2014, in Ada.

D-Black speaks about Castro

In an interview with GhanaWeb, D-Black told Elsie Lamar, the host of the Takertainement show, that Castro's disappearance made him take a break from music.

In the same interview, D-Black stated that Castro's disappearance greatly impacted him, leaving him unhappy performing at shows, especially with songs they had collaborated on.

Some of these songs were the 2014 hits Seihor and Personal Person, which continue to make waves in 2024.

The La Maison CEO noted that performing these hit songs on stage made him feel uncomfortable, mainly because the body of Castro was never found.

D-Black explains meaning of nickname

Speaking about the meaning of his nickname with GhanaWeb on YouTube, the 'Enjoyment Minister', said that he acquired that name after venturing into the hospitality industry.

D-Black said he opened a nightclub and an events planning company, and his friends gave him that name because he was up all night partying and operating his club.

The Black Avenue Muzik owner also said that he would party most of the time so as to cool his head, adding that there were always parties at the nightclubs.

Below is D-Black's full interview:

D-Black celebrates Black Avenue Muzik

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper announced that his record label, Black Avenue Muzik, had reached its 15th anniversary.

In a social media post, D-Black thanked his past and current label signees for their contributions to the success of the label.

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans extended their congratulations to D-Black on his newest milestone and commended him.

