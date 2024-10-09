An AI-generated video of dancehall musician Stonebwoy singing dancehall musician Shatta Wale's Accra has gone viral on social media

The video confused many social media users who wondered how the AI-generated video was edited

Many Bhim Nation fans found the original video and shared it in the comment section of the post on X

An AI video of dancehall musician Stonebwoy singing Accra by his rival and self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has confused many fans on social media.

AI video of Stonebwoy singing Shatta Wale's Accra song trends. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Details of the AI video

A video of a well-edited AI version of Stonebwoy singing Shatta Wale's Accra song got many people talking.

The hand gestures and the lip movement of Stonebwoy in the trending video confused many social media fans who wondered how the video was edited.

The video was captured on the balcony of Stonebwoy's plush mansion, and behind him was a portrait painting of himself.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy posted the original video on TikTok, where he sang his newly released song, Your Body.

AI video of Stonebwoy.

The original Stonebwoy video.

Reactions to the trending video

Many Bhim Nation fans thronged the comment section to indicate that the video was AI-generated, as they dropped the original video in the comment section.

Others also lashed out at the X-user, Twilight, as they hinted that he was a Shatta Wale fan who was attempting to seek approval from the Jejereje hitmaker's camp.

Others also hinted that the two dancehall musicians were not on talking terms since Shatta Wale has been using social media and events to insult Stonebwoy recently.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

@IamVerlardean said:

"See the mouth sef ibi AI"

@joey_gb3k3 said:

"U go make Efo release disclaimer redys😂"

@Tunchigudah said:

"SM and his fan base are so obsessed with stonebwoy for a reason 😤"

@Djsaqcessgh said:

"You guys really dey look for accreditation from 1Gad this serious? Mu na mu bl3🤣"

Stonebwoy's wife supports an injured fan

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, and some members of the Livingstone Foundation, visited the Korle Bu hospital.

The group paid for the medical expenses and donated items to a staunch Bhim Nation fan whose arm was amputated after an accident.

Many fans applauded Stonebwoy and his wife's gesture and thronged to social media to praise the power couple.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh