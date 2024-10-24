Stonebwoy has welcomed the recent Grammy article about his Up and Runnin6 album as a big achievement

The dancehall musician stated that the recognition was a testimony that his brand was worth being dealt with

Stonebwoy said that features on international platforms were integral in the effort to promote Ghanaian music

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has celebrated the recent Grammy article about his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6.

The BHIM Nation leader recently appeared in an interview with the Grammy Awards, where he provided insight into the new music project.

Stonebwoy also spoke about the variety and uniqueness of sounds on the album. He also noted that Up and Runnin6 was an extension of his 2023 album, 5th Dimension.

Stonebwoy touts Grammy Awards spotlight

In an interview with media personality Merqury Quaye on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy shared that he is among the few artists who have gained such international recognition.

He stated that his works warranted a spotlight from prominent international media platforms like the Grammy Awards.

The Burninton Music Group President said that he and his team were working on an international level and would continue to attract more recognition from other top outlets outside Ghana.

"With all due respect, I am one of the few artists who would have a write-up on these prominent international platforms, so the link is there, and the work rate actually warrants PRs like this. We are working on an international level so this will not be the first one."

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy said that international platforms like Rolling Stone and others were integral to his and his colleagues' efforts to promote the Ghanaian music narrative beyond the country, just like the Nigerians and Kenyans.

He noted that the Grammy Awards spotlight on his project should not be seen as a surprise because those are the levels he wants to reach with the Ghanaian music brand.

Stonebwoy added that the Grammy feature on his Up and Runnin6 album signified the importance of his brand and that not every artiste can gain such recognition without the kind of impact he has had.

"The full pager on the album only shows you that Stonebwoy is a brand that is dealing with because not everybody will get a full pager and all kinds of stuff. It is owing to your impact and input, your weight and size."

Stonebwoy set to unveil Memories visual

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy announced that he would release the visual for Memories with Bonnaire Island's Ir Sais.

The Ghanaian dancehall musician shared a teaser of the collaboration, which will feature on his upcoming Up and Runnin6 album.

