Skrewfaze, in a video, responded to Stomebwoy rejecting public calls for a Jejereje remix collaboration with him

The US-based singer said he was not keen to collaborate with the BHIM Nation leader on a potential Jejereje remix

Skrewfaze added that he only created his rendition of the song after his fans pleaded with him on social media

Ghanaian hiplife producer and singer Jehoshaphat Eshun, popularly known as Skrewfaze, has replied to Stonebwoy after he rejected calls to feature him on a potential Jejereje remix.

Hiplife singer Skrewfaze speaks after Stonebwoy rejects calls to feature him on a possible Jejereje remix. Photo source: @skrewfaze and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Following the BHIM Nation leader's release of his Jejereje song with Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton before the Up and Runnin6 album unveiling, Skrewfaze recorded a rendition.

The hiplife singer's rendition caught the attention of fans, who gave it a positive review and advocated for him to collaborate with Stonebwoy on a remix.

In a recent conversation with actress Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, Stonebwoy said that a Jejereje remix with Skrewfaze would not add commercial value in the Ghanaian market.

The dancehall musician stressed that a remix with the US-based hiplife singer would only be for the tune's niceness. He also urged Skrewfaze to create his version of the song independently without an official collaboration.

Skrewfaze replies Stonebwoy

In a video shared by Skrewfaze on his official TikTok page, Skrewfaze praised Stonebwoy for making massive strides in the Ghanaian and international music scenes.

The hiplife singer stressed that he was not anxious about collaborating with Stonebwoy and created his rendition after his fans pleaded with him.

Skrewfaze explained that he only told Stonebwoy and his team to contact him if they needed him on a possible Jejereje remix out of his respect for him and that the two-time BET Awards winner does not need to get upset.

The singer noted that even though he respected Stonebwoy's decision not to feature him on the song for commercial reasons, the BHIM Nation leader needed to acknowledge that he was part of the artistes who laid the foundation for him and the others in the Ghanaian music industry.

Watch the video below:

Skrewfze's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

humble.gh said:

"You are a legend. Don’t explain yourself too much. Stay in your corner and let the world give you your due respect 🫡."

RadiantLaw commented:

"God bless you for displaying maturity 🥰."

Nana Kwadwo Boadi261 said:

"Bhim did acknowledge you, man. He never said anything wrong. When Stone heard Fameye's song, he called him and told him he wanted to jump on it and boom, the remix."

juniorjigga commented:

"Rasta ngbo, you talk sense. You people made the way. We all know. Biggest hits Gblagazaaaaa. Living Legend 🥰."

CELEBRITY MASON said:

"God bless you bro. I am a BHIM FAN but I actually like your response on this. You are so brave."

Skrewfaze gifts his daughter a new car

YEN.com.gh previously reported Skrewfaze gifted his daughter Lovelace a brand new car after she was recruited into the US Air Force.

The musician shared a video of the moments from Lovelace's time in the US Air Force and her passing out ceremony to their journey to an auto dealership to buy her a brand-new Hyundai vehicle.

Skrewfaze explained that he was fulfilling his promise to gift his daughter a brand-new car if she went all the way in the recruitment process.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh