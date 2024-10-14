Pappy Kojo and Joey B, in a video, thrilled fans at the Tidal Rave event at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on October 12

The two musicians performed on stage for the first time since they fell out with each other in 2017

The video of Pappy Kojo and Joey B performing at Tidal Rave garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian rappers Pappy Kojo and Joey B got people on social media talking after they were spotted together on stage at Tidal Rave.

The two musicians became prominent in the music industry as a hip-hop duo in the 2010s, releasing multiple hit collaborations, such as Realer No, Wave, and Awo'a.

Pappy Kojo also won the Hip Hop Song of the Year award for his collaboration with Joey B at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards before the duo fell out in 2015. The duo briefly reunited in 2019 before falling out again over personal issues.

Pappy Kojo, Joey B reunite after fallout

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Pappy Kojo and Joey B were spotted performing on stage at the Tidal Rave event at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on October 12, 2024.

The music duo thrilled fans with an electrifying performance and received a big ovation for reuniting for the event. It was the first time they had performed together in seven years.

This has led to speculation that Pappy Kojo and Joey B are working on new music collaborations for their fans, who missed seeing them together in recent years.

Pappy Kojo and Joey B excite fans

The video of Pappy Kojo and Joey B performing together triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@mel4l_ commented:

"Pappy Kojo and Joey B reuniting at Tidal rave has made me the happiest person alive."

@nii_kela commented:

"Joey B and Pappy Kojo's electrifying performance on the Tidal Rave stage last night deserves more attention. I sorely miss this dynamic duo, and their reunion has me excited for more bangers."

@kwadwosheldon02 commented:

"The spirit of bond between Pappy Kojo and Joey B be different level. If they’re together the banger or hit comes naturally. A day we’ve always prayed for has come that they both performed together."

@Jayevergreen23 commented:

"They were not comfortable with each other on that stage bro. Yeah they performed their songs together but issues still dey."

@UncoPaaTee commented:

“Pappy Kojo and Joey B performed together…” you go watch the video then each one of them dey pass pass dema body like some big men forced them on the stage… if they’re going at each other make dem do am well and stop the slay queen movements 😌."

