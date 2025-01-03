Yaw Sarpong, in a video, was spotted performing with his band at a church event amid his health challenges

The legendary gospel singer looked unrecognisable as he sat on a table to perform behind his bandmates

The video of Yaw Sarpong performing at the church triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ailing legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong courted attention after he was spotted at a church event in a video that surfaced on social media.

The music icon has experienced severe health challenges. His colleague Diana Asamoah, family and his manager confirmed in separate interviews that he had been battling with a severe mind stroke, which had left him bedridden and unable to create music with his Asomafo band.

It later emerged that Yaw Sarpong had also been battling some financial difficulties and was unable to pay for his medical expenses at the hospital, leading his family and team to solicit funds publicly.

Ghana's vice president and the New Patriotic Party's 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, came to the aid of the ailing gospel musician during a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region,

The outgoing vice president offered financial assistance when he visited him at his home with fellow gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Chairman Wontumi.

Yaw Sarpong was later embroiled in controversy after his estranged wife dragged him to media personality Auntie Naa's radio show and made several allegations against him.

Yaw Sarpong performs at a church event

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Sarpong looked to be gradually recovering from his severe health battles as he performed with his Asomafo band at a late-night New Year church event.

The gospel musician, still feeling the effects of his stroke, could not fully stand to perform his songs and had to sit on a table in the background while his bandmate, Maame Tiwaa, led the music session in front of the congregation.

Yaw Sarpong, who once received plaudits for his fine looks and trademark flat top haircut, looked unrecognisable. The legendary singer, dressed in a jalabiya outfit, had a bald haircut and a tired-looking appearance.

Yaw Sarpong's current look stirs reactions

The video of Yaw Sarpong's appearance at a church event triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kelvin Agyenim Boate commented:

"Maame Tiwaa, God bless you for even helping someone not in your family."

nanayawboamah27 said:

"He looks very tired. They should allow the man to fully rest."

Agyeiwaa kode3 commented:

"He needs to exercise his brain and speech so that he doesn’t loose them🙏."

APOSTLE BENJAMIN said:

"Glory be to God Almighty."

rascoemmanuel commented:

"Awwww, a very big thank to the almighty Lord for his caring and merciful works on my Uncle."

Empress Dee said:

"Oh Awurade y3 da w'ase. Yaw sarpong, I am really happy for your life. Glory be to God."

