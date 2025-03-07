Stonebwoy, in an interview, announced that he was working on a project that involved Rick Ross and Khalid

The dancehall musician also recounted his experiences including challenges from his recent tour of the US

Stonebwoy is preparing for his upcoming concert at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London on March 8, 2025

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has opened up about the international music collaborations he has lined up for the future.

In an interview with UK-based Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide on his Afrobeats podcast, the BHIM Nation boss spoke about his recent trip to the US for opening editions of his Up and Runnin6 album world tour, which saw him perform at Off the Rails in Worcester, Massachusetts, on February 28, 2025.

The Baafira hitmaker also held a concert in Chicago and Columbus which drew a massive crowd.

He also opened up about the challenges he and his team faced including the indefinite postponement of a concert which was intended to be held at 2,100-capacity Palladium Times Square in New York.

The event was cancelled due to the fears of many Ghanaian immigrants amid the ongoing mass deportation initiative by President Donald Trump's administration.

Stonebwoy shared that he travelled to Miami to shoot two music videos and connected with Rohan Marley, the son of the legendary Jamaican reggae musician Bob Marley and father of American rapper YG Marley in New York.

He also announced that he was working on a music project which involved veteran American rapper Rick Ross and singer Khalid.

He said:

"If I can mention, I am doing a project which has Rick Ross and Khalid in there so we are managing to do a few underground moves."

The dancehall musician expressed his gratitude to the numerous fans who trooped to his concerts in the US despite the challenges they encountered.

Stonebwoy is gearing up for the UK edition of his Up and Runnin6 album world tour which will see him perform at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London alongside the likes of budding musician AraTheJay and Fameye on Saturday, March 8, 2025. He was recently spotted inspecting the iconic venue ahead of the concert.

The concert was recently marred in a controversy which ignited a feud between the Burninton Music Group CEO and the CEO of Akwaaba UK and Alordia Promotions, Dennis Tawiah over his decision to organise his Independence Bash event on the same day and at a venue 14 miles from the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Alordia, Akwaaba UK and West Coast partnered to hold their concert, which will be headlined by R2Bees with King Paluta and OliveTheBoy as supporting acts.

The decision did not go down well with Stonebwoy's camp accusing the other party of sabotage in a heated exchange.

Stonebwoy's international collaboration announcement excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@andrewsakidivine4975 commented:

"At the Burniton BHIM."

@belindaafia2791 said:

"Bhim to the world. I just love him."

