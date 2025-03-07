Patoranking Spotted With Sharaf Mahama In Bukom, Jams With The Crowd
- It was a night of boxing and pure entertainment in Bukom as Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day
- CEO of Legacy Rise Sport, Sharaf Mahama attended the boxing show with Nigerian artist Patoranking
- The My Woman My Everything hitmaker took the opportunity to interact and thank his many Ghanaian fans
Nigerian musician and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking, joined President John Dramani Mahama's youngest son Sharaf Mahama for a night of boxing and entertainment on Ghana's Independence Day.
The two had already met at the scaled-down 68th Independence Day celebration at the Flagstaff House where the President addressed Ghanaians about the nation's independence, which he described as 'the single most important event in our history'.
After the occasion, Sharaf Mahama led Patoranking to Bukom which has fast become the enviable hotspot for boxing in Ghana.
The Nigerian superstar sat close to the President's son after saluting the audience on arrival at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Scores of fans who were elated in the boxing arena were intrigued to see Sharaf, the young CEO behind Legacy Rise Sports and Patoranking, whose love for Ghana has long been established.
Sharaf and his father, the president have committed themselves to rekindling the boxing industry to its golden age. That has shown in Sharaf's efforts via Legacy Rise and top-shelf celebrity associations.
Last year, Sharaf, who is a devout enthusiast of the sport, organised an event spotlighting young talents demonstrating the depth of Ghana's boxing's grassroots development.
Patoranking enters the ring in Ghana
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Patoranking was spotted in the ring performing his hit collaboration with Stonebwoy, Pull Up Remix.
Released in 2015, the song became one of the Ghanaian star's most important tools in unlocking his potential and winning his first-ever BET Award.
Patoranking has since kept a tight relationship with Ghana and its creative community. He honed and cut his teeth in Ghana and has worked with several stars including Fameye.
His performance excited many fans who took to social media to share their admiration for him. He grabbed the microphone and shared:
"Today is not about Patoranking. Today is for something else. We're here to celebrate. Big up, Legacy Rise. Big up, Ghana. You know Ghana is my house. I am a Ghana boy."
Patoranking attends Mahama's inauguration
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Patoranking attended Mahama's inauguration as President of the Republic of Ghana.
The Abobi hitmaker, who is now a UNDP regional goodwill ambassador for Africa, recounted his experience after the event.
Patoranking established that it was his first time at such a ceremony and was impressed by Ghana's smooth power transition.
