Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has blasted marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro for encouraging women to stay in toxic marriages

MC Yaa Yeboah added that the famous marriage counsellor's failed marriage has become a trending topic because of the advice she gave to married women

Some social media users have commented on MC Yaa Yeboah's video posted by Peace FM on Instagram

Ghanaian entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah has shared her candid opinion after marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband divorced her.

MC Yaa Yeboah explained in a viral video that marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro is infamously known for advising women to stay in toxic marriages and relationships.

MC Yaa Yeboah says it is not a big deal that Charlotte Oduro's husband has divorced her. Photo credit: @mc_yaayeboah.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, MC Yaa Yeboah said that marriage is a partnership between two people who have to work effortlessly to understand, tolerate and commit to each other.

MC Yaa Yeboah advises Charlotte Oduro

"Most of the counsellor's teachings that are making people drag her on social media are because of how she was teaching women to endure toxic marriages. She forgot that everyone has a tipping point."

"She forgot marriage is not a one-way street. You can decide you want to fight for your marriage, but if the other party doesn't want the marriage, it won't work."

"She forgot that most of the things she was saying were her ideologies. It was not a fact that people should use in their daily lives."

Watch the video below:

