MC Yaa Yeboah Flies Abroad For Vacation, Delights As She Basks In The Snow
MC Yaa Yeboah Flies Abroad For Vacation, Delights As She Basks In The Snow

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Ghanaian media pundit and showbiz critic Mc Yaa Yeboah has flown out to the US for a short vacation
  • The known face on UTV's weekend showbiz program was recently seen enjoying her vacation in the US
  • Her moments abroad, which she shared online, attracted tons of negative comments from scores of fans

MC Yaa Yeboah, one of the fierce media pundits and showbiz critics with UTV and Peace FM, has travelled abroad.

MC Yaa Yeboah in high spirits as she enjoys her vacation abroad. Photo source: Facebook/MCYaaYeboah
In Ghana, the critic was last seen at Nautyca's Roses of Love Val's Day concert in Tema on February 14.

MC Yaa Yeboah attended the event in a bright red two-piece dress fitting for the occasion.

The media personality promptly shared her early moments at the Potomac Mills outlet mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, shortly after arriving.

In one of her videos, which has gained significant traction on TikTok alone, the UTV pundit relived Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance of Not Like Us.

She was in thigh-high boots as she replicated Kendrick Lamar's dance steps in the snow.

While some netizens found MC Yaa Yeboah's dance moves cool, others thronged the comments section with negative comments.

MC Yaa Yebaoh's moments abroad stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to MC Yaa Yeboah's trip abroad.

POPPY said:

"Guys leave her alone wai aaah Ghanaians, I used to this as well, dance in the snow and taking pictures. But now, I'm used to it🥰🥰 She is fresh in town, allow her."

Gina Marfo wrote:

"I don’t understand the hate in these comments. Someone explain to me."

Tiwaa remarked:

"Y’all giving negative comments and she’s only responding to positive ones! Won’t you stop stressing yourself 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ah nipa🤦🏽‍♀️."

Joycelina 🥰😘 shared:

"l love you when coming back buy me something nice madam 🥰."

Akua Achiaa ❤️🦀♋️ commented:

"The way I love this lady err her intelligence. People ain’t paying attention 🥰❤️❤️."

Mhaame Pomaa🎀 noted:

"Just a girl living her happy life🥰 chill my lady💕the crip walking tho🥰😅."

Afua Asantewaa and husband enjoy life abroad

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, had travelled to Canada for vacation.

The media personality described her trip as a lifelong bucket list item, and she was glad to taste snow for the first time.

Afua and Kofi, who have become an ideal couple, shared their first moments in Canada online, exciting scores of fans.

