Ghanaian media pundit and showbiz critic Mc Yaa Yeboah has flown out to the US for a short vacation

The known face on UTV's weekend showbiz program was recently seen enjoying her vacation in the US

Her moments abroad, which she shared online, attracted tons of negative comments from scores of fans

MC Yaa Yeboah, one of the fierce media pundits and showbiz critics with UTV and Peace FM, has travelled abroad.

MC Yaa Yeboah in high spirits as she enjoys her vacation abroad. Photo source: Facebook/MCYaaYeboah

In Ghana, the critic was last seen at Nautyca's Roses of Love Val's Day concert in Tema on February 14.

MC Yaa Yeboah attended the event in a bright red two-piece dress fitting for the occasion.

The media personality promptly shared her early moments at the Potomac Mills outlet mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, shortly after arriving.

In one of her videos, which has gained significant traction on TikTok alone, the UTV pundit relived Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance of Not Like Us.

She was in thigh-high boots as she replicated Kendrick Lamar's dance steps in the snow.

While some netizens found MC Yaa Yeboah's dance moves cool, others thronged the comments section with negative comments.

MC Yaa Yebaoh's moments abroad stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to MC Yaa Yeboah's trip abroad.

POPPY said:

"Guys leave her alone wai aaah Ghanaians, I used to this as well, dance in the snow and taking pictures. But now, I'm used to it🥰🥰 She is fresh in town, allow her."

Gina Marfo wrote:

"I don’t understand the hate in these comments. Someone explain to me."

Tiwaa remarked:

"Y’all giving negative comments and she’s only responding to positive ones! Won’t you stop stressing yourself 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ah nipa🤦🏽‍♀️."

Joycelina 🥰😘 shared:

"l love you when coming back buy me something nice madam 🥰."

Akua Achiaa ❤️🦀♋️ commented:

"The way I love this lady err her intelligence. People ain’t paying attention 🥰❤️❤️."

Mhaame Pomaa🎀 noted:

"Just a girl living her happy life🥰 chill my lady💕the crip walking tho🥰😅."

