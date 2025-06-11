Social media personality GH Kobby has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, leading to her death

A friend of the blogger has reacted to the news, expressing his surprise about Kobby's brush with the law

According to him, Kobby has been harmless and soft throughout the time he has known him

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Portfolio DJ, has reacted to the news of GH Kobby's arrest after the shooting incident that killed the latter's girlfriend.

GH Kobby, a social media content creator, allegedly shot his girlfriend, Philippa Yaa Baby, at Seker in Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Reports indicate that GH Kobby accidentally shot his girlfriend in the arm with a registered gun.

The lady was rushed to St Martin's Hospital. She bled to death and succumbed to her injuries shortly after getting medical assistance.

Portfolio DJ, a friend of GH Kobby, took to social media to lament the fatal shooting incident.

He claimed to have known the alleged shooter for a while and couldn't believe the murder allegations levelled at him.

"This can’t be true! This is someone who couldn’t kill a common fly when. We stayed together. This gotta be an accident & wrong possession of fire arm! Gh Kobby is too soft & harmless, 3san na aba cux how," Portfolio said.

Ghanaians react to GH Kobby's ordeal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the news of GH Kobby's arrest after his girlfriend's death.

Highest MC shared:

"Bro anything gun, I just don’t want to be even close to it … at any time, anything can happen."

Kwabena Simple commented:

"He has been firing the gun most often. Anytime he is going on a long journey, he takes it. When he came to Mampong, you could see it clearly in his car."

Pyno King noted:

"Bro, having to possess the gun 🔫 itself should bring your mind to who you then knew and who he is now ?? How many security personnel trained on the use of arms have them on them when not on duty or keeping them at home?? You can't justify his then actions to now, cos people change in seconds. It's sad, but having the arm in his possession alone speaks volumes regardless."

Kwaku Debrah added:

"Too soft, until they do the unthinkable. Bro, in my more than 3 decades on this planet earth, I have come to realise that any human born to a man and woman is always capable of doing the unthinkable. I am not surprised at all."

Relatives mourn the death of GH Kobby's girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that footage capturing the mood of the deceased Philippa has popped up on social media.

Her relatives were seen wailing over the tragic passing of their beloved sister as they condemned her relationship with GH Kobby.

Phillipa's grandmother also accused Kobby of deliberately shooting her for money rituals, despite not providing any evidence to back her claim.

