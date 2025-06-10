Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, the leader of the All Believers Worship Center has prophesied his death

During a sermon in church, the religious leader said he had 37 more years on earth until the end of his assignment

The prediction about his death comes after his statement that his face will replace that of Jesus Christ in future

A clip of Adom Kyei Duah, the leader of the All Believers Worship Center, talking about his future has surfaced on social media.

Adom Kyei-Duah says he has 37 more years to live. Photo source: Philadelphia Movement

In the clip, which was culled from a sermon during one of his church services, often broadcast in many branches country-wide, Adom Kyei-Duah established that he had 37 more years to live.

The religious leader behind the Philadelphia movement explained that he was on a divine mission that had an appointed end known to him.

"I am left with 37 good years until the end of my assignment. When I am done, I will bid you a beautiful farewell," the religious leader behind the Philadelphia Movement said."

The All Believers' Worship Center's official website notes that Adom Kyei-Duah was born on March 4, 1963.

The 62-year-old will be 99 years old when he completes his divine assignment, per the prophecy about his departure.

Netizens react Adom Kyei-Duah's prediction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts on Adom Kyei's prediction about his time on earth.

Tarra King said:

That rich man once said, my soul rejoice and eat because I have enough saved and tomorrow is assured but God killed him that same night. hmmm

Joe shared:

He said no one can go to the father unless tru his words😂.ok so wat will happen to us when he is gone? 😂😂it means we won’t go to heaven cus his words are no more.u guys should reason o yoo😂

SUPREMO LEGENDS remarked:

And people believe these words!! Let see if it shall come to pass

Efya🕊BoNy👩‍✈️Nuella 🫶❤️ noted:

Daina Asamoah said Jesus cannot be scary 😂😂😂

Nyarkowaa🌹🦋 remarked:

How I wish God can silence this man &show him that all power belongs to Him he’s the only person who knows the future or when someone will die

Woman sells Adom Kyei-Duah's customised eggs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah's church member hawked eggs customised with the pastor's miracle stickers.

A video of the hawker skillfully displaying the eggs inside the church premises went viral on social media.

The video garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to share their opinions.

