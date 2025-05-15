Seasoned Ghanaian actress Vanessa Nicole shared the beautiful thing her children did for her to commemorate Mother's Day on May 11, 2025

Her four children wrote a lovely letter in ink as they talked about her qualities, which they admired, expressing their love for her while hailing her

The TikTok video melted the hearts of many social media users as people talked about what a great mother Vanessa Nicole is

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Vanessa Nicole, actress and the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, shared the beautiful gift she received from her four children on Mother's Day.

Vanessa Nicole receives a sweet message on Mother's Day. Image Credit: @vanessah_nicole

Source: TikTok

Vanessa Nicole's Mother's Day gift

In light of Mother's Day, Vanessa Nicole's four children made her feel special by gifting her a beautiful and well-written letter.

She shared the video on her TikTok account, and she captioned the video, Genuine Love, stating that no other love compares to what her kids gave her.

In the handwritten letter, her adorable children neatly spelt out Happy Mother's Day and beautifully designed it.

They went on to wish the Kumawood actress a Happy Mother's Day and prayed that God bless her for all she had done for them.

"I love you very much. God will fulfil your wish for you. You have been good to me all the time," the letter said.

The concluding parts of the letter had Vanessa Nicole's children expressing their gratitude to her for being their mother.

"God bless you very very very very very very very much. To you my lovely mom," her children concluded the letter by writing.

Vanessa Nicole's children added a heartwarming touch by sketching themselves as a beautiful family at the bottom of the letter. The drawings depicted all the children with short hair and their mother with long hair.

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's Mother's Day gift

The comment section of the video was filled with love and heart emojis as several social media users gushed over the priceless and memorable gift Vanessa Nicole received from her children on Mother's Day.

One TikToker known as Adiepena Efya noted that she suspected Vanessa Nicole's older daughter, Aseda, who spearheaded the letter-writing process.

Below are the reactions of the social media users to the lovely video posted by Vanessa Nicole on Mother's Day:

Adiepena Efya said:

"Aseda, I know it's you, God bless you too my daughter."

Funny Face, Vanessa Nicole and their kids. Image Credit: @therealfunnyface and @vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

Vanessa Nicole dazzles in an African print dress

YEN.com.gh reported that Vanessa Nicole, actress and the baby mama of comedian Funny Face, turned heads in a lovely African print corset dress that highlighted her graceful curves.

In a cheerful TikTok video shared on her official account, Vanessa was seen twirling playfully alongside a female friend, radiating confidence and joy as they prepared to attend an undisclosed event.

The vibrant outfit and her glowing appearance quickly caught the attention of many social media users, with many flooding the comments to admire her beauty and praise her sense of style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh