Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, in a video, slammed critics who have made negative remarks about her motherly duties

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife expressed her displeasure at criticism over a post about her eldest daughter, Maame Vida

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko emphasised that she was a proud mother of three children and was still beautiful

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, slammed critics who have made negative remarks about her motherly duties on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor's ex-wife lost her cool as she expressed her displeasure with the criticism she received from some Ghanaians over a social media post she made about her eldest daughter, Maame Vida, during the Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Diane Naa Okailey fumed as she shared how some mischievous individuals trooped to the comments section of her post to insult her and insinuate that she was not fit to be a mother.

She clapped back at the critics and emphasised that she was a proud mother of the three children she shared with her ex-husband, Kwaku Manu. She stated that she was not interested in listening to the criticism.

Diane also added that despite giving birth to three children, she was still looking beautiful and young.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife has faced a barrage of criticism from some Ghanaians since she married her white husband, Tim, in the US in August 2024, three years after her marriage to Kwaku Manu ended.

Diane and her new husband got married in a plush private wedding ceremony in the US, with their close friends and relatives attending.

She and Kwaku Manu were married for over a decade until the renowned Kumawood actor announced their split in an interview in 2021.

Many critics, including fans of the actor, have often accused Diane of leaving her children with the comic movie star in Ghana to reside in the US with her new husband, despite her sharing videos of her interacting with them on multiple occasions on social media.

The video of Diane's response to critics of her motherhood is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's ex-wife slamming critics

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Naf commented:

"But the way you are able to live life without your children is wild, ooo, charlie."

Esther Oduro said:

"So you mean all beautiful woman should leave their children and go and marry an old man?"

Priscilla Oppong commented:

"Some of you, what you are saying is not good. She is not a bad mother. The love she has for his children. No one can love them the same, so please leave her alone. You are a mother, my dear, and your children. Love you so much. Forget about anyone. Be happy."

Kwaku Manu's daughter flaunts her modelling skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu's daughter, Maame Vida, flaunted her modelling skills in a viral video.

In a social media video, the Kumawood actor's daughter confidently walked on the street while wearing her high heels.

The video of Kwaku Manu's daughter, Maame Vida, flaunting her modelling skills garnered reactions on social media.

