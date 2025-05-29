Gospel singer Empress Gifty was full of praise for high-life and afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene on Instagram

This comes after Kuami Eugene mounted the stage at a concert and performed her Watch Me song as the crowd sang word for word

Many people spoke about how powerful the song was, as they shared personal encounters in the comments

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty got emotional when high-life and afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene performed her Watch Me song at a concert.

Kuami Eugene performs Watch Me

Empress Gifty on Instagram shared a video from a Kuami Eugene fan account on TikTok of him performing her Watch Me song.

In reacting to Kuami Eugene's powerful performance in the caption, she urged people to shout "heat" as she expressed how excited she was to see the reaction of the crowd.

In the video, the crowd sang the song word for word and at the top of their voices while making hand gestures in the air.

Empress Gifty, the interim host for UTV's United Showbiz, bragged about the song winning the Traditional Gospel Song Of The Year at the recently held Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

"Kas3 Heat. Watch Me. The Traditional Gospel Song Of The Year."

Empress Gifty expressed her profound gratitude to Kuami Eugene for promoting the song by performing it at a concert. She also thanked him for writing such a wonderful song for her, which is making waves globally.

"Thank u @kuamieugene."

Watch Me music video

Reactions to Kuami Eugene performing Watch Me

Gospel song lovers and Empress Gifty's staunch fans thronged to the comment section to talk about how spiritual Watch Me was.

People recounted moments when their children cried after listening to the song, while others shared how powerful the lyrics were.

The reactions of social media users are below:

andydostygh said:

"hhmmmm……this @kuamieugene guy."

naabotchey said:

"The more you listen to the song, the deeper it hits🔥 Beautiful to watch."

nanayawodo said:

"The lyrics are very deep, God will never allow them to disgrace us and cloud will never over shadow us aww what a powerful word."

dagaatigirl_official said:

"He is so supportive oo😍."

ohemeaakyeabea1 said:

"Now this is beautiful to watch 😍 😍 bless you both."

elbediako said:

"Definitely deserves an award. Please don't pay heed to any uncivilized dogs barking on social media🙏🏼 There's a striking difference between you and them. 'They're already in the mud and are looking for partners ... Please don't join them 🙏🏻."

anniecielto said:

"This young man is very gifted and blessed. I know one day he will cross over by God's will.🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🔥👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💜💜💜💜."

asan.tewaaaaaa said:

"My one year old daughter loves the song so much that as soon as it ends she cries. The Holy Spirit is felt in the song🔥."

Kuami Eugene excites as Empress Gifty wins at the TGMA 2025. Image Credit: @empress_gifty and @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

TGMA 2025: Empress Gifty cries, dedicates award to Agaga

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel sensation Empress Gifty was overcome with emotion at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) after winning the award for Best Traditional Music.

The singer took to the stage with her husband, Hopeson Adorye, and members of her team to receive the honour. During her acceptance speech, Empress Gifty fought back tears as she paid tribute to her late mother, who passed away in 2024.

According to the award-winning artiste, her mother had been one of her greatest supporters and would have been proud to witness the moment. Her heartfelt tribute touched many in the audience, making it one of the most emotional highlights of the night.

