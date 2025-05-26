Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Empress Gifty’s Lawsuit: Agradaa Receives Writ of Summons, Her Husband Throws It on the Floor
by  Kofi Owusu
1 min read

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, was served a writ of summons concerning the GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit gospel musician Empress Gifty filed against her on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, throws a writ of summons on the floor as she gets served over Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @evangelist_mama_pat
In a video shared by renowned blogger Gossips24TV on Instagram, the Heaven Way church founder and her husband, Angel Asiamah, were seen heading inside an elevator in the premises of a court when a bailiff served them the writ to officially notify the televangelist that she was involved in a legal action.

Agradaa's husband, displeased with the bailiff's actions, grabbed the writ of summons and threw it on the floor before departing with his wife and heading to their residence.

News of the televangelist being served the writ comes days after Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her over some allegations she made against her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, in their ongoing feud on social media.

Below is the video of Agradaa being served a writ of summons:

