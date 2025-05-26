Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, was served a writ of summons concerning the GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit gospel musician Empress Gifty filed against her on Monday, May 26, 2025.

In a video shared by renowned blogger Gossips24TV on Instagram, the Heaven Way church founder and her husband, Angel Asiamah, were seen heading inside an elevator in the premises of a court when a bailiff served them the writ to officially notify the televangelist that she was involved in a legal action.

Agradaa's husband, displeased with the bailiff's actions, grabbed the writ of summons and threw it on the floor before departing with his wife and heading to their residence.

News of the televangelist being served the writ comes days after Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million defamation lawsuit against her over some allegations she made against her and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, in their ongoing feud on social media.

Below is the video of Agradaa being served a writ of summons:

