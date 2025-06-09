Afrobeats Rising Star Kay 9ice Grateful As He Completes Successful Media Tour In Kumasi
- Rising Afrobeats star Kay 9ice recently visited Kumasi for a media tour to promote his latest single
- Following the successful tour, Kay 9ice took to social media to hail MC Portfolio and others for their support
- In a chat with YEN.com.gh, the singer, who was overwhelmed by the tour's success, also thanked the people of Kumasi for their support
Emerging Afrobeats artiste Kay 9ice has expressed profound gratitude to media personalities and music promoters in Kumasi following a highly successful tour.
Kay 9ice recently released a new single titled No Worry and embarked on a promotional campaign in the Ashanti regional capital.
As part of the tour, the Stunnas Multimedia signee visited multiple radio stations, television outlets, and entertainment venues to showcase his new release and expand his brand presence.
Under the guidance of entertainment industry figure David Germain Portfolio a.k.a. MC Portfolio, Kay 9ice's promotional activities generated significant audience engagement across various platforms in the Ashanti regional capital.
Watch a preview of Kay 9ice's music video below
During his media appearances, Kay 9ice received enthusiastic responses from listeners who actively participated in radio shows through calls and text messages, offering encouragement and expressing admiration for his musical work.
Taking to his Instagram after the tour, Kay 9ice acknowledged MC Portfolio for his immense contribution in making the tour a success.
He also hinted that his album, titled the BIG 5, would be following son.
"Myself and the team really appreciate your support last week during our media tour in KUMASI. It was really a great experience with you and all your colleagues. Thank you. 'NO WORRY’ is doing so well. The BIG 5 ALBUM is coming," he said.
See Kay 9ice's post appreciating MC Portfolio below:
In a later interview with YEN.com.gh, the singer expressed his gratitude to the people of Kumasi for the support given to him.
"The love and support I received in Kumasi was immeasurable, and I am grateful for the experience," Kay 9ice stated.
The successful Kumasi media tour represents a significant milestone in Kay 9ice's developing career, further establishing his credentials as a promising talent in the competitive Afrobeats landscape.
Industry observers note that strong regional support, particularly from influential markets like Kumasi, often serves as a crucial stepping stone for artists seeking broader national and international recognition.
With the backing of enthusiastic media personalities and music promoters in Kumasi, along with growing fan engagement, Kay 9ice appears well-positioned to achieve greater success in his musical journey.
The positive reception of No Worry during the promotional tour suggests strong commercial potential for the track and reinforces the artist's growing reputation within Ghana's vibrant music industry.
