Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2025 BET Awards celebrated the brightest stars across music, film, television, and sports, highlighting the talent that is shaping and advancing global culture.

The event, held on June 9, 2025, at the iconic Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, was filled with unforgettable moments, including Ghanaian musician Moliy's historic debut performance and an array of stylish red carpet looks.

Ayra Starr Beats Black Sherif to Win Best International Act and Full List of 2025 BET Winners

Source: Instagram

This year, the night truly belonged to both renowned legends and exciting new talents, winning top awards.

Nigerian sensation Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, emerged victorious in the highly competitive category of Best International Act, triumphing over Ghana's Black Sherif.

Other notable contenders for this prestigious award included South Africa’s rising star Tyla and fellow Nigerian artist Rema.

The event was hosted by the charismatic Kevin Hart, who kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the evening.

The standout of the night was undoubtedly Kendrick Lamar, who dominated the ceremony by taking home four major awards, showcasing his continued influence in the industry. Doechii also made waves by being crowned the best female hip-hop star, solidifying her place among the genre's elite.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS – BET AWARDS 2025

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Group – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration – “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Doechii

Video of the Year – “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist – Leon Thomas

Album of the Year – GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Movie – Luther: Never Too Much

YoungStars Award – Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year – Angel Reese (Basketball)

Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Hurts (Football)

BET Her Award – “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker

Ghanaian musician Moliy trends at the BET Awards

In other exciting developments from the show, Moliy Ama Montgomery, known simply as Moliy, made her debut at the 2025 BET Awards.

The 23-year-old artist, recognised for her global hit "Shake It To The Max," turned heads as she graced the red carpet in an exquisite spaghetti strap gown that highlighted her figure and style.

Renowned for her bold fashion choices, Moliy opted for a sophisticated, elegant look with flawless makeup and her hair stylishly swept back.

She accessorised her ensemble with an array of sparkling bracelets, a luxurious gold wristwatch, and completed the look with a chic gold clutch purse, making her one of the evening's standout fashion icons.

The Instagram video is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh