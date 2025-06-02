Fantana's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, stole the show during her appearance at the opening of Osei Kwame Despite's museum

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro showed up in a white dress and beautiful jewellery while flaunting her curves

Ghanaians reacted to the video by hailing the MP for her figure, with some social media users tagging her 'BBL' MP

Ghanaian musician Fantana's mother sparked social media conversations after she appeared at the launch of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automotive museum.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey showed up to the event in a body length white dress flaunting her fine figure.

Ghanaian businessman and media mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, opened a new automotive museum in Accra on Sunay, June 1, 2025.

Fantana's mother causes stir at Despite museum

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fantana's mother arrived to the program accompanied by several party bigwigs, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

She looked stylishly dressed in all-white, accessorised by a silver watch and bracelet paired with a gold bag.

However, Affo-Toffey's dress which showed off her curves captured the majority of online attention.

The NDC MP for Jomoro in the Western Region has over the years, sparked online conversations due to her figure.

Ghanaians have constantly argued over whether she's undergone a BBL or not, with no consensus ever reached over the topic.

Despite opens East Legon car museum

Iconic Ghanaian media mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, founder and owner of the Despite Group of Companies, made history with the opening of Ghana's first privately owned automobile museum.

Located in East Legon, the facility was inaugurated on June 1 at a flashy ceremony graced by numerous members of the Ghanaian elite class.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, headlined an A-list guest list that included celebrities, business people, politicians and more.

Notable names at the event included Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, businessman and 2024 Presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako 'Cheddar', gospel singer Empress Gifty, Engineers and Planners CEO, Ibrahim Mahama, and numerous others.

Reactions to Fantana's mother at Despite's museum

Ghanaians shared numerous reactions to the video of Fantana's mother appearing at Despite's car museum opening in a white dress showing off her curves.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

akoaay3jon said:

"Fantana Maame kura o"

geraldine_aquila_mccarthy wrote:

"But why's the BBL MP accompanying him?"

the_wise_man111 wrote:

"These two ladies are always walking with the Chief of Staff."

_l.ace wrote:

"These days I see Chief of Staff norr den I see Fantana's mum....wetin dey sup."

agbokorsi_ishmeal said:

"Chief of Staff and mummy Fantana everywhere since January make we no later come hear different story oo."

gyekyesei opined:

"So better things like this dey go on for Ghana wey Wontumi dey EOCO oooh why JDM😂."

Fantana flaunts natural face

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Young, Famous and African star Fantana flaunted her natural face with no makeup in a viral video.

Fantana gave fans a glimpse of her before and after look and received praise for being a natural beauty.

