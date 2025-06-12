19-year-old Nigerian artiste, Destiny, from Edo State, was allegedly beaten to death by fellow Nigerians in the Volta Region

The deceased's countrymen attacked him following accusations that he had mismanaged funds from a business venture

The young Afrobeats singer had relocated to Ghana to pursue his education and music career with the help of his attackers

A 19-year-old up-and-coming Nigerian musician known as Destiny has passed away in the Volta Region.

His death follows what authorities are investigating as a fatal assault by a group of fellow Nigerians on Wednesday, May 28.

Destiny, a 19-year-old Nigerian artiste in Ghana, dies after being attacked by his countrymen in the Volta Region. Photo source: @punchnewspapers

Destiny, an Afrobeats singer from Edo State, had relocated to Ghana to pursue both his education and music career. His trip and accommodation were reportedly arranged by a man he described as his "street brother," who had facilitated his move to the West African nation.

According to sources who spoke with Nigerian newspaper The PUNCH, the young artist was also involved in streaming and gaming, describing himself as someone who "did all sorts of things" in pursuit of his entertainment career dreams.

The tragic incident allegedly stemmed from accusations that Destiny had mismanaged funds related to a business deal introduced by the same individuals who had helped him relocate to Ghana.

Sources reportedly stated that when confronted about the missing money, Destiny was unable to provide satisfactory explanations to his accusers.

Three men, including his original contact, reportedly stormed Destiny's apartment and allegedly beat him severely during the confrontation.

"He went to Ghana to chase his dreams and was living in the apartment provided by them. When they accused him of diverting business funds, they came to his place and beat him until he couldn't move. He died in that room," PUNCH reported the source as saying.

In a disturbing development, the suspects allegedly left Destiny's body in the apartment without notifying authorities. His remains were only discovered several days later after residents alerted police to the situation.

At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made in connection with the case. Ghanaian authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the young artist's death.

Netizens react to Destiny's death

@prettyoma__ said:

"RIP Destiny. May you get the justice you deserve even in death. This country failed you."

@jayswavey said:

"Why are we like this? Our people are our biggest enemies. That boy just wanted a better life."

@officialblackzen wrote:

"So sad. Young talents like this should be protected, not hunted. This one pain me deep."

@naijamama2020 stated:

"He left home to chase a dream and ended up dead. May Ghanaian police find his killers."

Source: TikTok

