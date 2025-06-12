A Level 400 Political Science student at UEW was discovered dead in his room nearly a week after his passing

The student, who had a severe leg sore, was reportedly left alone by his roommate due to the stench and worsening condition

The tragic death has sparked grief and calls for better health and welfare support for students on campus

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has been thrown into a state of mourning following the tragic death of a Level 400 student who was found lifeless in his room days after his passing.

The deceased, a final-year Political Science student, reportedly died under heartbreaking circumstances after battling a severe leg infection.

UEW student passes away after allegedly locking himself up indoors for about a week. Image source: University of Education, Winneba

Source: Getty Images

According to sources, the student had a serious sore on his leg, which not only caused him great discomfort and difficulty walking but also emitted a strong odour that drew attention from those around him.

Reports indicate that his roommate allegedly abandoned him, citing his inability to cope with the stench from the wound and the worsening living conditions.

Left to care for himself, the young man allegedly locked himself inside his room to prevent the smell from spreading, effectively isolating himself from help.

A young man narrates how a UEW student passed away on campus. Image source: MC TV

Source: TikTok

Tragically, his condition deteriorated for several days. He became unable to carry out basic activities, and no one reportedly checked in on him. It was not until nearly a week later that fellow students discovered he had passed away.

News of his death has broken the hearts of students and triggered an outpouring of grief and reflection across campus.

Many students have taken to social media to mourn the loss and call for greater awareness and support systems for students dealing with physical and mental health challenges.

Watch the video of a young man narrating how the student passed away on campus below:

Netizens react to demise of UEW student

Netizens who saw the post about the UEW student's passing were heartbroken. Many criticised his hostel mate, who allegedly abandoned him, while others urged members of the online community to make friends to prevent such unfortunate incidents from happening.

@Scilla wrote:

"But a whole week, no family or friend checked up or even called to see how he was? This is crazy."

@It's me wrote:

"Oo chale, once a while we should just check up on each other."

@Aqosuah Million dollar wrote:

"Awww😭😭 hmm God have mercy on us all."

@Deblinkz wrote:

"Aww very sad."

@Nana Kojo Bempah wrote:

"His roommate bi heartless."

UG Law student sadly passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Ghana law student, Sheriff Ibrahim, passed away, breaking the hearts of his friends and loved ones.

Sheriff Ibrahim's passing was announced on June 7, 2025, after he reportedly collapsed and died on the spot. While expressing sorrow over the incident, the University of Ghana Law School sympathised with his family.

Netizens who saw the post announcing the passing of Ibrahim were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh