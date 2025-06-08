Ghanaian musician Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has blasted Legon students for not booking him to perform at Pent Hall Week

Showboy claimed that he is one of the most talented musicians in Ghana with global influence in a viral video

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Showboy's trending on X

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Sam Safo, popularly known as Showboy, has voiced his frustration over not being included in the line-up of performers for the highly anticipated Pent Hall Week at the University of Ghana in 2025.

In a video that has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, the acclaimed artist, famed for his hit song "Ye Blow," questioned the decision made by the event organisers to book Nigerian superstar Mayorkun instead of a local talent like himself.

Showboy blasts Legon students for not booking him for their Pent Hall Week. Photo credit: @showboy.

Source: Facebook

Showboy did not hold back in his criticism of the students involved in coordinating the event, expressing his disappointment, particularly towards those from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He went so far as to predict that students who failed to advocate for his inclusion in the event lineup would inevitably face academic challenges, a bold statement reflecting his passion for his craft and his belief in his status as one of Ghana's premier performers.

In his tirade, Showboy asserted that he possesses the talent and charisma to outshine any Nigerian artist, emphasising that there was nothing Mayorkun could present that he could not deliver with even greater impact.

The musician's claims underline his commitment to promoting Ghanaian artistry on prominent platforms.

The viral video is below:

Showboy remanded in police custody

Showboy has reportedly been arrested and remanded by the court in police custody for two weeks following a violent altercation with his former signee, Kaytee.

The incident, which has drawn significant media attention, saw both Showboy and Kaytee handcuffed and taken to a police station, where they are expected to serve their time.

As co-founder of the AMG Business record label alongside Criss Waddle, Showboy acknowledged that both he and Kaytee are facing the repercussions of their reckless behaviour, which culminated in their arrests.

Their entanglement in this violent incident not only highlights the struggles within the music industry but also serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of unrestrained tempers and public altercations.

The Instagram video is below:

Showboy buys plantain by the roadside

Showboy made a food vendor happy after he pulled off by the side of the road to buy all her roasted plantains

Showboy picked up all the merchant had to offer, rather than just a few items. This move, captured on camera, demonstrated the vendor's joy upon realising that all of her inventory had been sold.

Showboy added that he wanted to buy everything the vendor had to brighten up her day. The video became viral after being posted on his TikTok page.

The TikTok video is below:

Showboy talks about his upbringing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician and internet celebrity Showboy, who has talked candidly about his unpredictable lifestyle and how it started in his early years.

The narrative of the viral sensation follows his deportation to Ghana following his imprisonment in the United States.

He insisted that his upbringing in a wealthy and liberal household shaped his way of life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh