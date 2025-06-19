Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, in a trending video, appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for financial support

The gospel musician said that composing a party campaign song before the 2024 elections had negatively impacted his career

Nyarko's appeal to President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for support amid ongoing financial struggles.

Gospel musician Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko appeals to President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for support amid financial struggles. Photo source: Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a video he shared on TikTok, the musician shared that he composed a campaign song for the president and the NDC before the 2024 elections and even visited his home, where the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, gifted him some money.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko claimed that his open support for the party had negatively affected his career as a native of the Ashanti Region. According to him, people had stopped booking him for events in the region since he supported President Mahama and the NDC before last year's elections.

President John Dramani Mahama with his wife, Lordina Mahama. Photo source: Mrs Lordina Mahama

Source: Instagram

He explained that he was struggling to fend for himself and his children since a lady who received money from the president's family on his behalf had refused to give him the money.

"President Mahama, you will think you have created music for the devil if you compose a song for the NDC as an Ashanti or Ghanaian living in Kumasi. I no longer get booked for events because I composed a song for the NDC."

"People do not understand the job we do. I am a musician. There is nothing wrong with me accepting any party's offer to compose a song for them. If you live in the Ashanti Region and do something for the NDC, you would think you did it for the devil. People would no longer care about you."

"I have children and I am also hungry. I am begging you, President Mahama. The woman I came to your house with took my bank accounts and promised to send some money she received from you but I am still yet to get it."

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko appealed to President Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, the NDC and Ghanaians to intervene in his dire situation and help him overcome his financial challenges.

Below is the video of Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko appealing to the President of Ghana and the NDC for help:

Akwasi Nyarko's appeal to Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ObiaaBewu commented:

"He's a gospel musician and also a worshipper, so why are people who have given their all to Christ always suffering?"

Bernardakosah5 said:

"It is true. Something is going down for him. Ah, look at his hair and face. Please help him."

JackB_87 wrote:

"Boss, most of the NDC supporters are hungry but because of shame, they come online and defend the govt as if all is good...lol."

YawGyegyefo11 commented:

"This guy is lying. He has spent all his money. Dear JM, don’t give him kaper3."

Vypergh9 said:

"Why not pass the right channel as you passed before composing the song than ranting here?"

Rev Akwasi Boateng gets second car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Rev Akwasi Boateng got a second car from Prophet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun in a year.

The gospel musician received the vehicle after attending a church service on June 15, 2025, having also celebrated his birthday.

Rev Akwasi Boateng was previously gifted a car in 2024 after he was spotted selling pendrives and CDs on the streets in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh