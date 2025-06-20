Evangelist Edward Akwasi Boateng has hinted at using a car gifted to him by Prophet Elbernard Nelson in 2024 for ride-hailing services

The ace gospel singer's decision follows a clash with Diana Asamoah after she suggested he use the car for Uber

While admitting that only a fool does not change his mind, he explained that his services would be more private

Veteran gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng has announced plans to enter the ride-hailing business using a vehicle he received as a gift.

The decision follows earlier advice from fellow gospel artiste Diana Asamoah, who suggested he should use a car that Prophet Elbernard Nelson gifted for Uber.

Akwasi Boateng made headlines in February 2024 when he publicly shared his financial struggles, prompting generous individuals to come to his aid with vehicle donations. He had been spotted selling his music on pen drives at a lorry station in Kumasi.

One of the benefactors was Elbernard Nelson of Spiritlife Ministries, who gifted Akwasi Boateng a car and offered scholarships for his children.

Shortly after receiving the car, Diana Asamoah advised Akwasi Boateng to make good use of the gift he received from the prophet.

She believed that one way to prevent her fellow singer from encountering financial difficulties was for him to use the gifted car for ride-hailing services.

When Diana Asamoah suggested he use his first gifted Toyota for Uber services, Boateng disagreed and fired back during a radio interview."

Watch Asamoah and Boateng's exchanges below:

Akwasi Boateng makes U-turn on Diana Asamoah

However, during an interview on Kumasi-based Akoma FM on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Boateng, who had also received a new Honda from Prophet Elbernard on June 15, 2025, indicated his willingness to accept Diana's business advice

"It is only a fool who does not listen to advice. I have accepted Diana Asamoah's advice, and I have a plan to use the Honda for Uber business any moment soon," he stated.

The veteran musician outlined his unique approach to the ride-hailing service, distinguishing it from conventional operations. He indicated that it would lean more towards private chauffeur services.

"My kind of Uber will be different from the mainstream. I will not pick random passengers as they used to do. I will target wedding grooms and brides, corpses and guests for special occasions," he explained.

Watch Edward Awasi Boateng's interview with Akoma FM below:

Boateng emphasised that ongoing financial difficulties had influenced his decision to explore commercial opportunities with his gifted vehicles. The M'akoma So Adee hitmaker shared that economic pressures sometimes compel him to resort to loans to meet his needs.

Prophet Elbernard speaks on charity

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akwasi Boateng's benefactor, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, had become the talk of the town after disclosing he paid tuition fees for over 619 underprivileged university students.

The man of God also boasted about gifting cars to multiple beneficiaries, including gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng.

Despite criticism, Prophet Bernard pledged to continue supporting people through donations and scholarships.

