Celebrated Ghanaian musician MzVee turned a year older on June 23, 2025, and wrote a beautiful message to mark the milestone

As part of her 33rd birthday celebration, MzVee shared pictures of herself looking beautiful in a white shirt and a pair of tattered jeans on her Instagram page

Many social media users thronged the comment section to celebrate her birthday and to leave beautiful messages

Dancehall musician MzVee turned heads online when she shared beautiful pictures to mark her 33rd birthday, which fell on June 23, 2025.

MzVee celebrates her 33rd birthday. Image Credit: @mzveegh

MzVee marks her 33rd birthday

MzVee on Instagram announced that she was celebrating her 33rd birthday, and wrote a beautiful message for herself as she marked the milestone.

In her message, she expressed excitement at turning 33 and noted that the previous year was full of laughter, growth and memorable moments.

#chapter33 🎉🎂🥳🥂This year has been full! full of laughter, growth, and the kind of moments that stay with you. There have been moments that filled me with joy, laughter, and unexpected peace.

Sharing lessons she learned when she was 32, the talented singer noted that she had gained experience and grown over the past year. The celebrity also took pride in the fact that she had received and given love in equal measure.

I’ve learned. I’ve grown. I’ve given and somehow, I’ve still received so much Love, friendship, clarity and grace.

In the concluding parts of her message to herself, the ever gorgeous MzVee noted that she was thankful for her family and friends and for the quiet miracles in her life.

"Most of all, I’m thankful for the woman I continue to become. Here’s to 33. A year of deeper meaning, deeper joy, and deeper peace. ✨#Chapter33"

Reactions to MzVee's birthday photos

Musicians Sister Deborah and Hajia4Real, media personality Ohemaa Woyeje and several others thronged to the comment section to celebrate MzVee's birthday.

Many of them showered God's praises upon her life, while others admired her beauty.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to MzVee's birthday message are below:

sisterdeborah said:

"Happy birthday 🎂💕💐🍰."

hajia4reall said:

"Happy birthday 🥳 😍."

ohemaawoyeje said:

"Happy birthday, Nubian Queen ❤️ love u. More blessings and protection 🙌."

adina_thembi said:

"Happy birthday, Pretty Vee @mzveegh 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

brundaicue said:

"We give thanks 🙏🏿 to almighty for your presence 💙⚡️🤞🏿🎶."

drpoundsofficial said:

"Happy Birthday 🎂🎊🎉🎈🎁 beautiful 😍 @mzveegh."

delaliee said:

"Happy birthday, MzVee. You’re such an incredible light on this earth ….love you so immensely ❤️😘."

life_of_tyron__4kt said:

"Happy Birthday to you, my favourite musician of all time 👏🙌❤️."

MzVee dazzles in pictures she shared online. Image Credit: @mzveegh

MzVee rocks chic black outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian songstress MzVee turned heads on social media with a series of beautiful new photos showcasing her effortlessly elegant style.

Dressed in sleek black shorts paired with a matching sleeveless top, the singer confidently flaunted her long, toned legs while flashing a radiant smile under the sun.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise, admiring MzVee’s graceful look and enviable figure, with many calling her an icon of natural beauty and style.

