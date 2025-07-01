Deloris Frimpong-Manso's rise to fame began at 17 when she first entered the media scene, working at Life FM

Despite facing exploitation and dismissal, Delay persevered and became the host of her self-titled television show

Now a media mogul and CEO of a food brand, she disclosed how she became an advocate for women empowerment

Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has built an enduring empire in the Ghanaian media industry.

Known for her bold personality and big advocacy for women's empowerment, her journey has been anything but easy.

Deloris never expected the roller-coaster ride that her career has become. From working unpaid shifts to being unceremoniously fired, the entrepreneur has faced numerous obstacles.

Despite all she had been through, her determination, she said, led her to become one of Ghana’s most influential media personalities and entrepreneurs.

Delay was invited to the 2025 AYA Women's Summit to talk about how her struggles started and how she was able to start her own TV show: The Delay Show.

Delay describes her early media career

She started off by saying that at the age of 17, she embarked on her media journey at Life FM in Nkawkaw, where she quickly gained recognition for her talent.

“My first experience in media wasn’t easy. I worked at Adom FM for a year, from midnight until 4 AM, and didn’t get paid a cent. I wasn’t even considered a proper worker, which was hard to accept.”

But despite the exploitation, Delay kept pushing forward, determined to make her mark in an industry that didn’t offer her much in return.

She disclosed that her time at Adom FM ended abruptly when a manager informed her that her services were no longer needed.

“It was a tough blow, but it was only the beginning of my journey. I knew I wasn’t done yet.”

She claimed this disappointment affected her, but she chose not to give up on her dreams.

In 2005, when Top Radio relaunched, she returned to the airwaves. Her career on radio blossomed, and by 2007, she joined Oman FM, where she would spend the next nine years.

The life of Deloris Frimpong-Manso

Delay also share how, in 2008, she had an encounter with Rex Andan, a fellow media professional.

This encounter opened the door to her TV career. But, sadly, she was also not paid for this stint.

“I had auditioned for TV3 years earlier, but it was when I reconnected with Rex that I got my big break. He introduced me to television, and I began hosting the show Odi, an entertainment talk show in Akan. But once again, I faced the same issue - no pay.”

Frustrated by the lack of recognition for her work, Delay was fired from Odi after pressing for payment.

“They told me that in this industry, when you're starting, you don’t get paid. They replaced me with someone else, and that was when my sister and I came up with the idea for the Delay Show," she stated.

With resilience and a vision for her own platform, the Delay Show launched in 2008, going on to become one of the most popular and influential talk shows in Ghanaian media.

