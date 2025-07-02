Socialite and musician Hajia4Reall flaunted her Mercedes-Benz G-class and a pink Hermes Kelly Retourne 28 in pictures

She took to her Instagram to share the pictures, and in the caption, she talked about her having good taste in material things

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked in the pictures, while others admired her lavish lifestyle

Socialite and musician Hajia4Reall caused a stir on social media when she showed off her lavish lifestyle weeks after being released from prison in the US on May 22, 2025.

Hajia4Reall shows off her designer bag and luxury car in photos. Image Credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall flaunts a G-Wagon and a Hermes bag

Hajia4Reall on Instagram shared beautiful pictures of her showing off her lavish lifestyle as she posed with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and other luxury items.

In one of the pictures in the Instagram carousel post, she leaned on the front of the G-Wagon while holding her pink Hermes Kelly Retourne 28 worth about $30,000 (GH¢310,594.54 with current exchange rate on Google) in front of her.

In the second picture, the Fine Girl crooner placed the designer bag on the bonnet of the car while leaning on the car's bonnet partially and showing off her fine curves.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Hajia4Reall, who was recently released from prison in the US and returned to Ghana, noted that she was just a girl with good taste.

She also added that the fuel tank of the G-Wagon was full, as she sought to throw shade at persons who buy enough fuel for their journey.

"Just a girl with good taste and a full tank 💗. . Happy new month 💕💕💕"

Reactions to Hajia4Reall's lavish lifestyle

Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke, Ghanaian blogger GHHyper, fashion comedian Official Dacoster and several others took to the comment section to admire Hajia4Reall's lavish lifestyle.

Others also talked about them being her admirer as they complimented her beauty in the comment section.

The exciting reactions of social media users to Hajia4Reall's pictures are below:

ghhyper1 said:

"Star Gyal 🙌"

official_mercyeke said:

"My babe 😍."

official_dacoster said:

"The Queen herself ❤️."

divinecaseygh said:

"Queen Mona ❤️😍😍😍."

my_empire_gh said:

"It is what it is 😍😍. Unapologetic Mona 😍😍😍."

barbarabonney said:

"Effortlessly beautiful."

Hajia4Reall dazzles in stylish outfits in photos. Image Credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall shows off her mansion in Tamale

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has moved to Tamale and shared a video of her newly built and fully furnished mansion. This comes shortly after her release from a U.S. prison, where she was held over romance scam charges.

Her return and the unveiling of her mansion sparked a lot of talk online. In the video, Hajia4Reall was seen proudly showing off her new home. While some fans admired the house, others were unhappy that she was flaunting wealth after being in trouble for fraud.

Many social media users criticised her for showing off, saying it was not the right time. Others questioned how she could afford such a house so soon after her legal issues.

