Island Frimpong and Biskit participated in the Shoulder Dance Challenge to promote Medikal's newest song

In a video, Medikal's daughter showcased her hidden talent as she hung out with the former Talented Kidz winner

Island Frimpong's dance moves triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Island Frimpong, the daughter of rapper Medikal, has courted attention after a video of her showcasing some dance moves surfaced on social media.

Medikal’s daughter, Island Frimpong, shows off hilarious dance moves with Biskit. Photo source: @sonof_popopo80, @medikalmdk

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the La Hustle hitmaker's daughter was spotted with the winner of the 15th edition of the popular kids reality show, Biskit the dancer, on the compound of the former's father's plush residence.

In the footage, Island Frimpong and the talented dancer were spotted sitting on top of rapper Medikal's luxurious All-terrain vehicle (ATV) parked on the premises.

The pair began to showcase their moves as they participated in the viral Shoulder Dance challenge, started by Medikal, Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM to promote the big collaboration that has made significant waves since its official release.

Island Frimpong, who attempted to imitate Biskit as she did the Shoulder Dance Challenge, struggled and displayed some funny moves in the video.

The video of Medikal's daughter dancing with the former Talented Kidz winner triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Medikal dances with Island Frimpong at home

Island Frimpong's linkup with Biskit comes days after she and Medikal had fun while bonding at the plush residence the musician used to share with his ex-wife and actress Fella Makafui.

Island Frimpong with her parents, Medikal and Fella Makafui. Photo source: @islandfrimpong

In a video shared by the rapper on his official Instagram page, the father and daughter duo stood by the poolside as someone else recorded them doing the viral dance challenge to his newly released song, Shoulder.

Island was dressed in pink with a touch of various colours as she followed her father's steps to the viral dance challenge. She was dressed casually in a pair of yellow slides and thick socks to shield her from the evening cold weather.

Medikal, on the other hand, was dressed in all black. He wore a black short-sleeved top and a pair of oversized cargo pants to match.

The video of Island Frimpong showcasing her funny moves while doing the Shoulder Dance Challenge with Biskit is below:

Island Frimpong's funny dance moves stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users below:

Victoria Antwi commented:

"This is Island's version, and I am enjoying it. Go girl 😁😁😁😁. In fact, a trend won't kill oo a beg."

Yvette Yankson said:

"Island 😂😂😂❤️❤️."

MizzPat wrote:

"This girl will love chilling o 😁😁😁."

vanesa_vns.27 commented:

"If you don’t promote your father’s music, who go do❤️."

Wednesday said:

"Island 😂😂wei paaaa 3ka sen 🤣."

