A throwback video of Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus rapping has surfaced on social media

In the video, he was seen rapping to the late musician RudeBwoy Ranking’s cover of rapper Sarkodie’s Fa Sor Ho

Many people remembered the late dancehall musician while others talked about Kudus' love for music

An old video of Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus rapping to the late musician RudeBwoy Ranking’s cover of rapper Sarkodie’s Fa Sor Ho has surfaced.

Kudus' old video of him rapping surfaces

A throwback video of Kudus has surfaced online, capturing a lighthearted moment from his days with the Black Satellites, Ghana’s U-20 national team.

The trending video, believed to have been recorded by one of his teammates at the time, showed Kudus in a relaxed mood, rapping along to a cover of Sarkodie’s Fa Sor Ho by the late dancehall artiste RudeBwoy Ranking. Interestingly, the cover of the song was referred to as Ashawo, a playful twist that added humour to the moment.

In the video, Kudus, who recently signed for Tottenham Hotspur, was seen dressed in the official training uniform of the U-20 national team, a red polo shirt and matching sweatpants.

Seated casually in what appeared to be a conference room of a hotel, the young footballer rapped confidently while one of his teammates, seated beside him, recorded the scene with his phone. The teammate also joined in the fun by shouting "Ashawo" repeatedly in the background as Kudus rapped the hook, adding to the comic energy of the moment.

The resurfaced video has since gone viral, especially after Kudus recently signed with English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The moment served as a reminder of Kudus’ humble beginnings and showed how far he had come, both in his football career and in life. It also showcased the former West Ham United player's love for music.

Reactions to Kudus' old video

Fans online were delighted to see this more playful and creative side of the footballer, with many praising his confidence and personality even at a young age.

Others also remembered the late RudeBwoy Ranking by commenting RIP and adding his popular slogan Bass to their message.

The reactions of social media users to the throwback video of Kudus rapping are below:

NO DOUBT said:

"Rest in peace rudebwoy ranking that's his song 😭😭😭😭."

Non Stopper said:

"R.I.P🪦 Nima Ruddext Boss 😭😭😭 (Rudebwoy Ranking)"

FELIX FRANKLIN RECORD’z (F-F) said:

"💚💚 RIP BASS ❤️❤️"

Saj said:

"RP BASS 💔."

