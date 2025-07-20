Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy held a star-studded funeral for his late mother in her hometown in the Ashanti Region

The event featured gospel stars, Kumawood actors, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene

Obaapa Christy honoured the late woman with a heartfelt Adowa dance performance that wowed mourners

Ghanaian gospel star, Obaapa Christy, steals the show with her Adowa dance at Broda Sammy's mother's funeral. Photo credit: @globaltrendz_/TikTok.

A Ghanaian gospel musician laid his late mother to rest on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in her hometown in the Ashanti Region.

The event drew a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian celebrities, including gospel musicians and Kumawood actors, as well as the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Obaapa Christy, a veteran Ghanaian gospel star, brought a touch of elegance and cultural flair to the funeral of Broda Sammy’s mother with her captivating Adowa dance performance.

A video of the funeral ceremony, shared on TikTok by @globaltrendz_, captured Obaapa Christy showcasing the traditional Adowa dance alongside an unidentified woman.

What is Adowa dance?

Adowa is a traditional dance of the Akan people in Ghana, characterised by expressive hand and foot movements and rich symbolism.

It is commonly performed at social and cultural gatherings such as funerals, festivals, and celebrations, serving as a medium to convey emotions and tell stories.

For funerals, the Adowa dance is used as a traditional expression of grief and a celebration of life, making it particularly fitting for such occasions.

The Adowa dance performance by Obaapa Christy not only honoured the deceased but also celebrated Ghanaian cultural traditions.

It's a testament to the country’s rich heritage and the importance of preserving traditional expressions of music and dance.

Watch the video below:

Obaapa Christy performs at brother's wedding

This is the second time, Obaapa Christy has been seen at a public at a public event this year, showcasing her versatility as a performer and her connection to Ghanaian cultural heritage.

Recently, the ward-winning Ghanaian gospel musician's brother, Caleb Akwasi Amoah, tied the knot with his partner, Nancy Fosu Ababio, in a plush wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Obaapa Christy performs for her brother as he ties the knot with his partner in a beautiful wedding. Photo source: @obaapaadwoachristy, @akwasi_amoako1

Many individuals, including the groom's sister and father, were present to see the couple enjoy their beautiful union at the private event at the LC Lodge and Event Centre in Kwadaso Edwanase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Obaapa Christy's brother Caleb, a songwriter and musician and his new bride, Nancy, looked beautiful as they posed for multiple photos at the wedding ceremony.

To celebrate her brother's special day, the gospel musician delivered an impressive musical performance at the wedding venue.

She also joined many people, including the newlyweds and her father, as they showcased their dance moves while the disc jockey serenaded them with a catalogue of hit songs.

Obaa Christy's ex-husband shares personal wish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, the ex-husband of renowned gospel singer Obaapa Christy, has opened up about the personal struggles that come with a life dedicated to ministry.

In a candid interview with popular media personality Kwaku Manu, which went viral on social media on June 24, 2025, Pastor Love reflected on the emotional toll of his calling.

He spoke about the constant public scrutiny men of God endure, stressing that the stigma often silences their true emotions and restricts open expression.

Source: YEN.com.gh