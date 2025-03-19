Medikal and Eazzy, in a video, went for a special date night at Sky Bar 25 restaurant and lounge

The rumoured couple were spotted jamming to Medikal's song in one of his expensive vehicles

The video of Medikal and Eazzy going on a dinner date garnered reactions from Ghanaians

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has garnered attention after a video of him with his rumoured girlfriend Eazzy surfaced on social media.

Rumoured couple Medikal and Eazzy go on a dinner date. Photo source: @amgmedikal and @eazzyfirstlady

Source: Instagram

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the rumoured couple were spotted having a special date night inside the popular Accra-based restaurant and lounge, Sky Bar 25 in Villaggio Vista, Ghana Airport Residential.

In the video, Eazzy looked beautiful as she and Medikal enjoyed their appetising international dinner dishes. The couple looked to be having a great time as they enjoyed the view of Accra from the top of the restaurant's huge building.

The couple later exited the restaurant and were spotted jamming to Medikal's song in one of his expensive luxurious vehicles as they headed home.

Medikal and Eazzy seemed to be enjoying each other's company as they loudly sang and danced to the song in the car.

The couple sparked dating rumours several months ago after they were spotted hanging out in public on several occasions. Despite being seen cosy around each other, the rumoured couple have yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship.

However, reports indicated that Medikal and Eazzy began their romantic relationship a few months after the Beyond Kontrol record label CEO and his ex-wife Fella Makafui ended their short marriage.

Medikal and his ex-wife Fella Makafui with their daughter, Island Frimpong. Photo source: @amgmedikal and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella and Medikal announced their separation on March 30, 2024, after four years of marriage, following a few months of speculation from fans on social media.

During the short-lived marriage, the couple had a daughter, Island Frimpong. The couple's marriage ended on a bitter note, with the Too Risky hitmaker levelling numerous severe allegations against his ex-wife.

Medikal alleged that Fella Makafui invited the police into their home after he attempted to kick his ex-wife's emboldened cousin, who had become a nuisance, out of his residence in East Legon, Accra.

The rapper maintained his composure when the police arrived, trying his best not to fall into the supposed trap Fella and her family members set as he recorded the entire incident and shared it on social media.

He also accused his colleague D-Black of leading Fella astray and teaching her some bad habits. Subsequently, he released a song titled Just in Case and threw jabs at D-Black.

Medikal also called the Black Avenue Muzik record label owner 'fake' after the latter promoted his concert at the O2 Indigo. He later expressed regrets for his claims about Fella and publicly apologised for his numerous rants.

Watch the video below:

Medikal and Eazzy's dinner date stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kukua Adomaa commented:

"Ah easy paaaa 😏😏does she even feel comfortable koraaaa."

Her Excellency Everg LilyAmon said:

"3b3 twam this too shall pass 😁😁 my queen Fella. Ne African mermaid did more than this and he still left na Wei ya Hu 😅 beginning nu di333 catch the cruise 🚢 😂😂😂😂."

EFYA commented:

"Medikal enjoy ursef wai. Forget everybody."

Fella Makafui chills in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal's ex Fella showcased her extravagant lifestyle as she chilled during her trip to Dubai.

The actress enjoyed some expensive-looking meals and shopped for luxurious outfits in a popular boutique in the country.

The video of Fella Makafui chilling in Dubai garnered massive reactions from her legions of followers on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh