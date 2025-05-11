Several Ghanaians and many others in the world celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, 2025

Many people sent messages to their mothers and women in their lives, including Medika, who celebrated Eazzy on social media

Medikal's social media post gives grounds to the rumours of him dating Eazzy, even though they are yet to officially admit it

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, celebrated his fellow musician and lover, Eazzy, on Mother’s Day.

Medikal shared an image of Eazzy as he sent her a simple yet profound message on Mother’s Day.

In a post on X, Medical, after wishing Eazzy a happy Mother’s Day, expressed his love for the ‘Wengeze’ singer.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Love you ❤️.”

In December 2024, there were rumours of Eazzy and Medikal dating after he broke up with Fella Makafui. However, the two were seen at public places having fun, giving more roots to the rumours.

In March 2025, Medikal and Eazzy, in a video, went for a special date night at Sky Bar 25 restaurant and lounge.

The rumoured couple were seen jamming to Medikal's song in one of his expensive vehicles.

Even though they have been seen cosy around each other on several occasions, the two have until now never confirmed their love relationship.

However, the message Medikal sent on Mother’s Day to Eazzy makes it obvious that something is going on between them.

Netizens divided over Medikal’s message to Eazzy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Medikal on X. Some people lambasted him for not celebrating Fella Makafui, with whom he has a child. Others supported him for choosing to celebrate Eazzy on such a day.

Read the comments below:

@roland2026 said:

“Herrr from Derby to Eazzy bra you didn’t try at all, Derby was a fitting match she get steeze and swag but you chose Nyash🍑 and now you’re into Old Testament ahh😒 Toppa Top paa wei de3 3y3 Toppa down real talk.”

@beyond_mask660 wrote:

“How I wish our men here would rather gather and celebrate a brother, see comments! Do we know how many men are going through mental issues because of marital problems? My brother almost became a victim, so I know what I'm talking about. Men go through a lot but in silence.”

@amgentil_ said:

“Chale you no force kraaa tbvh Wish your baby mama.”

@Yawjingle1 wrote:

“Our Natural woman🔥🔥fake biaa nnim……Eazzy Mother’s Day🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

@hulga_jnr said:

“The resemblance with fella be wild.”

@baase42069 wrote:

“You still get heart to love again upon what fella did?”

@AlajiTru said:

“Masa, we know say you and your baby mama no dey on good terms, but put the ego aside and wish her she had a child for you. Men, when we see a new thing, we dey think say ebi heaven.”

Eazzy demands Flagstaff House as December gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eazzy requested a huge gift from Medikal on social media.

The songstress asked the rapper to purchase the Flagstaff house as a December gift for her.

Ghanaians who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts.

