Abena Amponsah Sikapa has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband at 55

In a video, the veteran gospel singer recounted her past struggles in conceiving as she performed at an event on stage

Many Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate Abena Amponsah Sikapa on her first pregnancy

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Madam Abena Amponsah Sikapa has announced that she has conceived her first child at the age of 55.

The Woye Mame hitmaker shared the news of her first pregnancy at the launch of her Set Time EP in Takoradi, Western Region, on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, October 1, 2025, Madam Abena Amponsah Sikapa delivered a musical performance in front of a huge crowd on stage.

The veteran gospel musician paused her performance to share an emotional testimony about God and her long quest to get pregnant. She also opened up about her struggles in conceiving a child with her husband.

Madam Abena Amponsah noted that her fertility issues gave her many doubts about ever becoming a mother. She also shared that she would celebrate her birthday in October.

She said:

"What I want to tell you is that He (God) has not changed. I thought everything had come to an end, but little did I know that He could do it. I am 55 years old now, and I am pregnant with my first child."

"October 16 is my birthday, and I will turn 55. I am now pregnant. What are you telling me? Whoever said that your life will not go as planned is a liar."

Abena Amponsah Sikapa's announcement about her first pregnancy drew loud cheers from the event attendees, who expressed excitement for the veteran musician.

The video of Abena Amponsah Sikapa announcing her first pregnancy at 55 is below:

Who is Abena Amponsah Sikapa?

Abena Amponsah Sikapa is a singer who has been an active member of the Ghanaian gospel fraternity for decades.

She is popularly known for some of her hit songs like Woye Mmame, Jesus Never Fails, Ayeyi, and many others.

The gospel musician has also regularly appeared on the Accra-based radio station Adom FM's Adom Live Worship show with numerous Ghanaian prophets, including Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfo and Reverend Kwamena Idan.

Fans congratulate Abena Amponsah on her pregnancy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Monica Danso commented:

"Oh, who says God is not there? What God cannot do does not exist."

Joyce Dsane wrote:

"Congratulations, I tap into this testimony in Jesus' mighty name. Amen."

Angela Kwartemaa said:

"There is God, and nothing is impossible 🙏 for Him to do. My faith has risen. 🙏 🙌."

Roselyn Ameyaw commented:

"I got pregnant at the age of 45. Hmm! The agony, but here I am today with a strong, handsome boy, hallelujah!!! Our God is able, Mama. I am happy for you."

