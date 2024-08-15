Joe Mettle shared a video to announce the 4th wedding anniversary of him and his wife, Salomey Selassie Mettle

The gospel singer and his wife expressed their gratitude to their family, friends and well-wishers

Joe Mettle's social media post garnered congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle and his wife, Mrs Salomey Selassie Mettle, celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 15, 2024.

Joe Mettle and wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Joe Mettle took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and his beautiful wife, Mrs Salomey Selassie Mettle, hanging out in their family car.

In the video, the gospel musician and his wife shared the news of their anniversary with their fans. Beaming with excitement, the married couple expressed their gratitude to their well-wishers for their thoughtful congratulatory messages.

In the caption of the social media post, Joe Mettle also expressed his love and admiration for his wife and thanked her for being a supportive partner in their blossoming marriage.

In the social media post, Joe Mettle wrote:

"Wow I can’t believe it’s already 4 years. 4 years of God’s goodness, favour, kindness, mercies, peace, joy, love and many more. We are grateful. And thank you @lady_selasiemettle for accepting to do life with me. I love you.❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Joe Mettle and Mrs Salomey Selassie Mettle tied the knot at a plush wedding on August 15, 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ariana, in October 2021.

Ghanaians celebrate Joe Mettle and his wife

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users trooped to the comment section to congratulate Joe Mettle and his wife, Mrs Salomey Selassie Mettle, on their wedding anniversary. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Diana Hamilton and husband celebrate wedding anniversary

In a similar story, Diana Hamilton celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with her husband, Mr Joseph Hamilton, on August 6, 2024.

The Ghanaian gospel musician shared a video of some of her memorable moments with her husband throughout their years as a married couple.

