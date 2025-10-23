A young man allegedly left the hospital with an IV drip to attend Shatta Wale's 2025 ShattaFest concert

The fan, known as Ala Ghana, said he was receiving malaria treatment but couldn’t miss seeing his idol

Despite his mother’s pleading, he insisted on attending the event, calling Shatta Wale his 'godfather'

A young Ghanaian man got many talking after claiming that he left the hospital mid-treatment just to attend Shatta Wale's 2025 ShattaFest.

A Ghanaian diehard Shatta Wale fan claims he left the hospital with his IV drip to attend the 2025 ShattaFest. Photo credit: EDHUB (X), Shatta Wale (Facebook).

Source: Twitter

The devoted fan, who identified himself as 'Ala Ghana', was interviewed at the just-concluded 2025 ShattaFest on October 18, 2025.

Diehard fan leaves hospital to attend ShattaFest

In the trending video, the diehard fan could be seen still attached to a hospital IV drip while talking about his love for the singer, Shatta Wale.

According to him, he had to leave the hospital, where he was being treated for malaria, just to attend the event and see his idol perform.

He also stated that he was a comedian and a diehard SM (Shatta Movement) fan.

Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, performs at the ShattaFest 2025 in celebration of his birthday. Photo credit: Shatta Wale (YouTube).

Source: Youtube

He disclosed that despite his illness and his mother's plea for him to stay, he decided to leave the hospital to attend the event and see his 'godfather'.

With the drip bag still hanging from the stand, he told the interviewer that he was being careful by staying away from the main crowd.

He insisted that his love for Shatta Wale compelled him to be present, showcasing an extreme level of fan loyalty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fan leaves hospital for ShattaFest

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Lechiboroni said:

"Show me one SM fan with sense, and I shall wait."

@PhilipsRatty wrote:

"You have to respect that level of madness; it’s not just music anymore, it’s a religion with bass and energy."

@Sim1Teacher commented:

"This is pure lack of respect for your family and an act of stupidity. You can love Wale fine, but your life matters to you and your family. If you are gone, it’s your family that will bear the pains."

@originalkofi said:

"No wonder he says he's a comedian. Which professional will plaster a cannula like this, at least let it be real small?"

@GhanaMayor1957 stated:

"Of all the things that didn’t happen, this didn’t happen the most. Look at this guy."

@MrCute_gh wrote:

"How can you tell me this story? Even if ebi true, he means he sacrificed his life for a man who doesn’t even know him or give a heck about him? Or did he intentionally say that just to get Shatta's attention?"

Lawyer Latifa expresses love for Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Latifa Teiya Fuseini Esq., the 2025 best graduating student from the Ghana School of Law, disclosed her willingness to represent Shatta Wale in court if the case arises.

She made this statement during a live appearance on Joy Prime’s 'Changes' show, hosted by Doreen Avio. Asked which Ghanaian entertainer she would gladly represent, Latifa confidently chose the musician.

