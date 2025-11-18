The artist said Kuami Eugene once rejected a collaboration request because he believed there was tension between him and Richie Mensah

He said he warned Kuami Eugene years ago that the music industry can humble anyone and advised him against projecting hostility and pride

Despite describing Kuami Eugene as an example of how quickly fame can fade, he expressed genuine hope that the singer recovers and makes a strong comeback

A Ghanaian musician has ignited discussions by posting a reflective note about the difficulties Kuami Eugene is facing in the music industry.

Guru stated that the Lynx Entertainment signee has now been faced with the realities of an industry that often brings all its biggest stars back down to earth.

He said that he had previously warned Kuami Eugene about remaining grounded and not making decisions negatively affected by fame.

The artist has requested not to be named at this time. recalled that years ago, when Kuami Eugene was enjoying the pinnacle of his career, he had reached out to him to work on a collaboration.

By this time, Kuami Eugene had all of the biggest songs, was winning the top awards and enjoying national notoriety.

At this moment, the artist asked him to collaborate with him, and Kuami Eugene turned him down for an irrelevant reason.

Reason for Kuami Eugene's snub

He would go on to explain that Kuami Eugene told him he had to decline the request because he thought there was bad blood between him and the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah.

The artist went on to say that Kuami Eugene had assumed there was some bad blood between them, but he knew there was no issue at all between him and Richie, and he was disappointed in Kuami Eugene for allowing gossip to affect his decision.

"Back when he was on top, I asked him to collaborate, but he didn't because he believed I had a beef with his former boss, Richie.

He said he couldn't work with someone who had a dispute with his boss, but the honesty is, I had no beef with Richie," he indicated. He further explained that when Kuami Eugene was on top, he thought he had a false sense of hostility, and he went on Twitter publicly and told him to reconsider the way he relates with people in the business.

He said he tweeted about it in the hopes that it would have a lasting impact, saying For a young artist to start projecting that hate towards him, "I was like, nah, that is a wrong thread, I encouraged him and posted on Twitter about it."

He further stated the industry is sure to humble anybody in the catchment, stating fame is only temporary and someone's career could go differently enough, especially after someone has made a little name for themselves. "Right now, I am sure Kuami Eugene is currently experiencing what I said because he is a living example of your momentum dropping quickly."

“I told him to watch out; this game has a way of bringing people back down. Today, he’s the perfect example. He used to carry himself like he was untouchable. I genuinely pray he recovers and bounces back.”

Despite the critique, he stated clearly that he holds no grudges and genuinely hopes Kuami Eugene finds his feet again and returns stronger.

