A fresh attempt by rapper Edem to help rehabilitate his struggling colleague, Agbeko, has hit a snag

Agbeko has reportedly refused to check into the Pantang Hospital to be treated for his addiction to substances

His refusal came after Edem spent time with him on Monday, November 17, 2025, and gave him a makeover

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Agbeko has reportedly declined to enter a rehabilitation programme despite extensive efforts by fellow rapper Edem.

Edem and his team had sought to help him address substance addiction issues, but the former Last Two rapper did not agree.

Rapper Agbeko gets a makeover from colleague Edem on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Source: Facebook

Ototome rapper Agbeko, once celebrated for his energetic presence in Ghana's hiplife scene, has faced a career decline linked to struggles with substance addiction.

Public concern about his well-being intensified after a viral video showed him pleading with media personality Andy Dosty for money to buy food.

Andy Dosty declined to offer the Ototo Me hit-maker money. he later hosted the rapper on his show on Hitz FM, where the rapper confessed that he had been introduced to substances by an ex-girlfriend.

Watch Agbeko's interview with Andy Dosty below:

Edem offers help to Agbeko

The heartbreaking footage prompted rapper Edem to mobilise his team for an intervention. Determined to help a colleague whose talent had once inspired many, Edem personally invested hours attempting to guide Agbeko toward recovery.

According to a Facebook post shared by Edem, the team held an initial meeting with Agbeko, where all parties agreed that rehabilitation represented the best path forward.

Edem recounted spending an entire day with the struggling artiste, taking him from a salon to a local eatery before finally escorting him to the Pantang health facility, where arrangements had been made for his admission.

However, despite the collective effort and professional guidance made available, Agbeko unexpectedly refused to proceed with the rehabilitation process upon arrival at the facility. The team reportedly spent additional hours into the evening at Pantang attempting to persuade him, to no avail.

Expressing deep disappointment, Edem, who recently got an appointment with the Cyber Security Authority, took to social media to inform supporters and family members of the outcome.

Agbeko poses with Edem after his makeover on November 17, 2025.

Source: Facebook

"It's with deep disappointment that I want to inform all well-wishers and family that the entire team followed up on Agbeko and we did everything possible to get him on a new path," Edem wrote.

The VRMG boss emphasised that the team had exhausted every possible avenue to support Agbeko but ultimately could not compel him to accept help against his will.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Edem extended gratitude to everyone who contributed resources or expressed concern for Agbeko's welfare. He also thanked his VRMG team for their unwavering efforts throughout the intervention process.

"Earlier today, I spent the whole day with him from the salon to the eatery...We spent extra four hours in the evening at Pantang health facility, where he refused to enter a rehabilitation program. Even with professional effort and guidance.

"We are [not] family, and legally we can’t force him into rehab. Thanks to everyone who assisted, and Thanks to team VRMG," he explained.

Photos accompanying the post showed Agbeko had been given a makeover, with new clothes and a haircut.

See Edem's Facebook post about Agbeko below:

Reactions as Agbeko refuses Edem's rehab efforts

Edem's disclosure of Agbeko's refusal to go into rehabilitation has disappointed many and worried many online. Below are some of the reactions.

ANDY DOSTY said:

"huh????"

Godswill Adebayo Mortey said:

"That's what I said the last time, that if the person himself is not willing to help himself, it's always a difficult and long journey. Mental health is costly, so when you see someone on the street, don't think the family or good friends didn't support them. It's just a difficult journey...so do your part and don't get involved in that and other causes of health challenges."

Abena Precious said:

"Addiction does not change overnight; it's a gradual process. You can't expect him to follow you to the rehab barely a week after meeting him. You kindly need to create a friendly atmosphere to win his trust before proposing the rehab to him. Do not expect him to respond swiftly like a normal person would. He really needs help. Please don't give up on him."

Irresistible Nathaniel Boakye said:

"Without Detox, he will have a hard time. You don't just go into rehab. It's counselling, detox, rehab, reintegration and follow-ups...Miss one, and the whole wall comes crashing."

Ebuahun Elvis Kwame said:

"You can force a horse to the river, but you can't force it to drink water...You have done your part... but don't give up on him, just give him some time and hit back. It might work."

Showboy encounters Agbeko on the streets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Showboy encountered Agbeko on the streets while cruising on the streets with his luxurious vehicle.

In a video, the Bombo Yie hit-maker was in disbelief over the Ghanaian rapper's physical appearance during their trending interaction.

Showboy also raised questions about the local music industry as he expressed concerns for Agbeko's well-being and fall from grace.

